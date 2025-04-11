Caroline Wozniacki reacts as David Beckham mocks his $450 million-worth wife Victoria over indifference during Inter Miami game

Caroline Wozniacki reacted with a comment on football legend David Beckham’s hilarious post on social media. She and Beckham have been good friends over the years. The Danish tennis star once even hit with the latter’s son, Romeo, back in 2018 on the tennis court.

Wozniacki, a former World No. 1, has a close association with football as her father and brother were professional football players. Her father Piotr and brother Patrik played professional football in Denmark, while her mother Anna was part of the Polish women’s volleyball team.

Wozniacki dropped two emojis on Beckham’s latest post, which was a funny take on his wife Victoria Beckham’s expressions while standing on the touchline of an Inter Miami football match. Beckham captioned the post:

“And they say my wife's not into football 😂 How dare they 😂 emotions were running high in the stadium last night for most of us 🩷 I love you @victoriabeckham I know you love it really 🩷 always by my side 🩷”

Wozniacki reacted to Beckham’s post with two emojis:

“😂😂”

Carloline Wozniacki's comment on David Beckham's post. Source: Instagram @davidbeckham

Victoria, who has a net worth of $450 million, and their son Romeo also joined in on the banter and commented:

Screengrab of Romeo Beckham's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @romeobeckham

Screengrab of Victoria Beckham's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @victoriabeckham

Caroline Wozniacki was one of the star players of her generation. She won the 2018 Australian Open and also held on to the World No. 1 ranking spot for 71 weeks. She went on to win 30 titles on the Tour before retiring in 2020. However, she made a comeback in 2023 and is ranked 133rd in the world.

Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee announce third pregnancy in adorable fashion

Caroline Wozniacki has been married to NBA star David Lee, and the couple has two children: their daughter Olivia was born in 2021, and their son James was born in 2022. The couple announced that they would be having a third child in heartwarming fashion.

They shared an adorable family photo of the four of them on a beach in which their daughter Olivia was holding ultrasound images. Wozniacki used a basketball reference in her caption, as she wrote:

Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼

Wozniacki has not played on the Tour since the 2024 US Open, and she has spoken about how challenging it was to balance her tennis career and parenthood.

"Having kids makes a big difference. Obviously my kids are there every day and I'm so grateful for that. It's the best job in the world and I love it. I try to make sure that I'm still a 100 per cent present mum whilst also trying to balance being the best tennis player I can be. I think that's where it can get a bit tricky sometimes," Caroline Wozniacki said.

While it remains to be seen whether Wozniacki will make a comeback after her third child, she will remain one of the most talented players on the WTA circuit.

