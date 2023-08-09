Caroline Wozniacki's next match: Opponent, venue, livestreaming, TV channel, and schedule | Canadian Open, 2R

Caroline Wozniacki will square off against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Wozniacki announced her comeback in June this year, ending a retirment period of more than three years. Playing in her first tournament since the 2020 Australian Open, she was drawn against qualifier Kimberly Birrell in the first round.

Wozniacki didn't need a lot of time to adjust as she defeated Birrell quite comfortably to win the match 6-2, 6-2. Her next assignment is a rather tough one, but the Dane has not lost her touch despite not playing competitively for a long time.

Where is Caroline Wozniacki playing?

The former World No. 1 is currently participating in the Canadian Open, with the women's event being held in Montreal. She won the tournament back in 2010 by defeating Vera Zvonareva in the final.

Wozniacki finished as the runner-up here to Elina Svitolina in 2017. She also reached the semifinals in 2012 and the quarterfinals in 2014. Her career record at the tournament prior to this year stood at 16-10.

Who is Caroline Wozniacki playing against?

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Wozniacki will take on World No. 10 Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. The Czech recently captured her maiden Grand Slam title at last month's Wimbledon by defeating Ons Jabeur in the final.

Vondrousova also finished as the runner-up at the 2019 French Open. Despite being on the tour since 2017, she's participating in the Canadian Open for the first time in her career. She defeated Mayar Sherif in straight sets to begin her campaign here with a solid win.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Marketa Vondrousova match details

The second-round contest between Wozniacki and Vondrousova will be the third match to take place on Court Rogers on Wednesday.

Date: August 9, 2023 (Canada, USA & Europe), August 10, 2023 (India & Australia).

Match timing: Not before 4:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm ET, 9:30 pm BST, 10:30 CEST and 2 am IST.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Marketa Vondrousova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet & TVA.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.