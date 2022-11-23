Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable photos of her family watching Denmark play in the FIFA World Cup 

Caroline Wozniacki shared adorable photos of her family cheering on Denmark's national football team. The former World No. 1’s family was rooting for Denmark as they kicked off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Tuesday.

Caroline Wozniacki's love of football is well known, and she frequently expresses it on social media. Following Denmark's FIFA World Cup match against Tunisia, she posted a sweet photo of her daughter Olivia on her Instagram story, adding that after watching the game, she wanted to play football.

"After watching our team play today, Olivia wanted to go out and play herself," Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story

She also shared a photo of her family cheering on the national team while donning matching team jerseys.

"The whole family supporting Danmark today!" she captioned the photo.

Wozniacki's Instagram story

Despite the two teams' best efforts, the match ended in a scoreless draw.

Teaching James about Liverpool FC early" - Caroline Wozniacki

On October 24, Wozniacki and her husband welcomed their second child. The couple, who have been married since 2019, announced the arrival of their newborn son, James Wozniacki Lee, on Instagram and informed everyone of both her and her son's good health.

"Family of 4 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," Wozniacki wrote.

Following the birth of her second child, the tennis star has been very active on social media, sharing details about her personal life with her fans. The Danish tennis player shared a picture of her adorable child earlier this month as they watched Liverpool play Southampton in the English Premier League.

"Teaching James about Liverpool FC early," Caroline Wozniacki captioned her story.

Following her retirement from tennis in 2020, the tennis star had one of her proudest moments as a longtime Liverpool fan when club legend Steven Gerrard sent her a unique video tribute.

"Hello Caroline. Hope you're well and good. I hope you're enjoying retiring and getting some rest. I just wanna say congratulations for an incredible career. You've gave us so many highs over the years. I've really enjoyed watching you. So major congratulations to ya. And I wish you all the best for the future," said Gerrad in the video.

Caroline Wozniacki posted the video on her social media account, saying that as a lifelong Liverpool fan, she can't convey how much pride she gets watching it.

"As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can’t tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA," wrote Wozniacki.

