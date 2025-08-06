  • home icon
  Caroline Wozniacki shows off inseparable bond between kids Olivia and James, days after welcoming a 3rd child

Caroline Wozniacki shows off inseparable bond between kids Olivia and James, days after welcoming a 3rd child

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:55 GMT
2024 Australian Open: Previews
caroline Wozniacki with husband David and daughter Olivia

Caroline Wozniacki showed off the bond that her kids, Olivia and James, share during one of their car rides on Wednesday (August 6th). She, along with her husband David Lee, are parents to three kids, and they recently welcomed their third child, Max, on July 26.

The couple announced the news of the new addition to their family via an Instagram post on July 27. The adorable image consisted of their daughter Olivia, who is four and their two-year-old son James, holding newborn Max with wide smiles.

"Max Wozniacki Lee, born July 26, 2025! Mom and baby are healthy and our family couldnt be happier! ❤️ ✨" wrote the 2018 Australian Open Champion.
The Dane showed a glimpse of her life as a mother, sharing an image of her older kids holding hands during their car ride.

"The sweet moments ❤️ ❤️," she wrote.
Screenshot via stories @carowozniacki on Instagram dated August 6, 2025.
Screenshot via stories @carowozniacki on Instagram dated August 6, 2025.

Caroline Wozniacki got engaged to former NBA star, David Lee, in November 2017 and tied the knot two years later in 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

Caroline Wozniacki on balancing life as a tennis player and being a mother

Caroline Wozniacki took a brief retirement due to her rheumatoid arthritis and the desire to focus on family, in 2020. However, she made a comeback to the sport in 2023 after giving birth to two kids.

She admitted to facing challenges of juggling her professional life as well as being a hands-on mother to her kids. In an interview during the US Open last year, she said:

“My kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it. It’s the best job in the world, and I love it. I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I’m also trying to balance being the best tennis player that I possibly can be. I think that’s where sometimes it can get a little tricky.
However, she added that the 'mom guilt' remains as she tries to navigate her way around both the roles:

“So finding that balance of being I need to take time out for me and be able to recover and play and practice as much as I can and try not to feel guilty of taking a few hours away from the kids. I think that sometimes that mom guilt comes out, but I try and manage it as well as I can.”

Caroline Wozniacki last played at the 2024 US Open, where she reached the fourth round before losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets.

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Edited by Luke Koshi
