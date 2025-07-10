Caroline Wozniacki takes pride in daughter Olivia inheriting her tennis genes as Dane cheers her on during pregnancy

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a sneak peek of her 4-year-old daughter, Olivia, trying her hand at tennis. Along with this, the former tennis player highlighted how her daughter's hitting skills adorably matched her on-court skills.

Wozniacki initially retired from the sport in 2020 after her Australian Open campaign, and after almost a break of three years, she announced her comeback in 2023 and was last seen in action at the US Open 2024. Currently, the Danish player is pregnant for the third time, as she recently announced her pregnancy on social media.

The 34-year-old is married to former NBA player Davis Lee and has two children with him, including one four-year-old daughter, Olivia, whom she welcomed in the family on June 11, 2021, and almost a year later, she gave birth to her son, James, on October 24, 2022. She frequently shares updates about her children on social media, and most recently, she shared a sweet update of her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram story, Wozniacki uploaded a video of Olivia trying her hands at tennis, where the little one was adorable hitting the balls thrown toward her. The tennis player beamed with pride as she highlighted how her daughter has inherited her backhand skills. She wrote in the story:

"The backhand comes naturally in this family😁"

Wozniacki’s Instagram story

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, Lee, announced their third pregnancy in a lovable way by sharing a picture of their family on the beach, where their daughter held the ultrasound images.

When Caroline Wozniacki opened up about her children adjusting to her tennis career

After being bested by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open, Caroline Wozniacki sat for a post-match press conference, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her kids adjusting to her career. She revealed that since her tennis career involves a lot of traveling, her kids have adjusted well to it and also love being a part of it. Calling it a 'great life experience' for them, she said:

"They absolutely love it. I mean, I bring them everywhere. I think it's such a great life experience for them, even though they're so young, they don't know any better. This is your life, traveling everywhere, meeting new people, seeing new places. I think they've become really open kids from that, and they adjust so well to a new bed, a new hotel room," Caroline Wozniacki said.

She added:

"We came here this year, Olivia walks into her room, she goes, Wow, this is a nice house we have here. I go, Yeah, don't get too used to this. She goes, Well, this is mine now. She, like, runs in and she's so thrilled. It's just fun to see the world through her and James' eyes. It's nice to see how easy they adjust to everything."

Caroline Wozniacki has won 30 WTA singles titles in her career so far, including one Grand Slam title, which she bagged in the 2018 Australian Open.

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More