Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30. Later, she confessed that three years ago she did not think she would ever play on the prestigious courts at the US Open again.

The 33-year-old got the better of two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6 (5), on Wednesday night in the Arthur Ashe stadium at Flushing Meadows.

It is the first time since 2019 that Caroline Wozniacki has returned to the US Open after having been in the finals twice before. She lost both the finals - the first one to Kim Clijsters in 2009 and the second to dear friend Serena Williams in 2014.

In a press conference that she addressed after the match, Wozniacki expressed her joy after having defeated 11th-seed Petra Kvitova in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

“Well, it feels amazing to beat such an amazing player and champion like Petra. Obviously, I knew coming into the match that I had a chance to win, and I believe in myself. At the same time, she obviously has had a great year. She's 11 in the world, loves to play on hard courts,” she said.

Caroline Wozniacki went on to express her gratitude for getting a chance to play a night match at the renowned Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of an incredible audience. She highlighted the fact that she wouldn't have thought of making it to Arthur Ashe Stadium and winning a match there.

“I knew it was going to be a very tough one and I had to play my best tennis. I'm just so thrilled to have an opportunity to play out on Arthur Ashe Stadium. What an honor that is, play a night session in front of this amazing crowd. I mean, again, I said it on court, but three years ago if you'd asked me, I didn't think I was ever going to play on one of those courts again in the US Open, especially a night session. It just feels pretty incredible to be out there and winning a match like that,” Wozniacki mentioned.

Caroline Wozniacki on dealing with the late finishes at the 2023 US Open

US Open Tennis

There have been numerous match delays at the 2023 US Open due to inclement weather. Many players, including Ons Jabeur, Dominic Thiem, and Christopher Eubanks have been unwell, due to an unidentified illness.

Caroline Wozniacki stated in the same press conference that despite her inability to sleep early, she has been taking care of her schedule by staying hydrated and avoiding players who are ill.

“Obviously, playing such late matches, I haven't gone to the bed early. I come here midday and practice for an hour. I get my massage and head out. Really, I try to hydrate, stay healthy. I feel pretty good. So hopefully that's going to continue. I usually stay away from people that look sick anyway, but I haven't seen many people actually in the women's locker room not feeling well. Yeah, hopefully people stay healthy,” she stated.

Wozniacki will now face Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open champion, who defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in yesterday's second round. Due to her injuries, the American returned to the tour after a couple of years' absence.