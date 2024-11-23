Caroline Wozniacki turns proud mama, shows off daughter Olivia's impressive golf swing as Dane enjoys off-season with family

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a video of her daughter Olivia practicing her golf swing on the course. The 34-year-old, currently away from competitive tennis, is enjoying her off-season and often provides glimpses into her life off the court.

Wozniacki married NBA legend David Lee in 2019 and announced her retirement around a year later to focus on her family. The couple welcomed their daughter Olivia in June 2021 and their son James last year. Following his birth, Wozniacki made her return to the sport.

The Dane often shares heartwarming moments of her children's lives with fans online. Recently, she posted a clip where her kids, James and Olivia, scattered balls across the room, leaving her resigned to the chaos.

Olivia also enjoys playing golf. In a recent clip shared by Wozniacki on her Instagram story, the three-year-old was seen on the golf course, confidently striking balls aligned to her right.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @carowozniacki)

Last year, Wozniacki shared a similar video during the off-season. In the clip, she took her kids to the golf course, where James tried his hand at football, while Olivia showcased her budding golfing skills.

Caroline Wozniacki revealed if balancing motherhood with her tennis career gets "tricky"

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 8 (Source: Getty)

During a press conference at the 2024 US Open, Caroline Wozniacki explained that her marriage had no impact on her preparation or rest days; however, her responsibilities as a mother have made a significant difference.

"Yeah, I think. I mean, you know, obviously marriage is a big deal and super happily married, but when you're married, it doesn't really change your preparation of how you prepare for practice or matches or days off, but having kids is a big difference. Obviously, you know, my kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it. It's the best job in the world, and I love it," she said.

The former Australian Open Champion further highlighted the challenge of balancing motherhood and tennis, striving to be a fully present parent while pursuing her passion for winning and excelling on the court.

"But also, you know, I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I'm also trying to balance, you know, being the best tennis player that I possibly can be. I think that's where sometimes it can get a little tricky. Obviously my family is the most important thing to me, but at the same time, I love winning," she added.

Wozniacki last competed at the 2024 US Open, where she reached the fourth round. However, her campaign ended after losing to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

