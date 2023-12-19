Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia shows off her golf swing mastery as Dane takes the 2-year-old and baby son James to the golf course

Caroline Wozniacki is enjoying the final few weeks of her off season with her two children before she starts her 2024 campaign.

Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee in 2019, just six months before she initially retired from tennis at the 2020 Australian Open. The Dane has since welcomed two children – daughter Olivia, born in 2021 and son James, born in 2022.

Wozniaki, who resides with her family in Florida, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her life as a mother-of-two. She was seen taking her kids to the golf course, where James had a crack at football, while Olivia picked up a golf club.

The two-year-old then showed off her skilful swing, which was met with applause from her parents.

Golf is not the only sport the former World No. 1’s daughter has taken an interest in. Olivia has also attempted her father’s sport of choice, basketball. She frequently accompanies Wozniacki to her practice sessions and has tried her hand at tennis as well.

Wozniacki, who made a competitive return at the 2023 US Open, disclosed Olivia’s inclination towards the racket sport during her campaign in New York.

“We were there basically in the hotel room until lunch because she wouldn't stop playing tennis. That was interesting," she said in her presser.

"This morning before I went on site as well, she said, 'Mommy, mommy, can I go with you to work? I want to be like you. I want to play tennis,'" she added.

Caroline Wozniacki will aim for her second Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2018 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki is gearing up for her first full season after coming out of retirement. The Dane played three events in 2023 – the Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Open and the US Open. She did not find much success in the first two tournaments, but the two-time US Open finalist staged a magnificent run at the New York Major.

Wozniacki earned victories over Tatiana Prozorova, two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova and 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady. She went down against eventual champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Thanks to her promising results, Wozniacki made a sharp ascent on the rankings chart and is currently No. 250. However, the number isn’t enough for her to make the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open. The 2018 champion, who will be looking for her second Grand Slam title at the event, has thus been awarded a wild card entry.

Wozniacki is also scheduled to contest the WTA 250 ASB Classic in New Zealand as a wild card entrant, which will serve as a prelude to the Australian Open.