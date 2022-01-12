"When someone's got it in them to be a Grand Slam champion, I don't think you can ever not talk about them in terms of winning another Major"- Casey Dellacqua on Emma Raducanu

In an interview with ausopen.com, former Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua has said that Emma Raducanu is one of the players to watch out for at this year's Australian Open.

The 19-year-old took the tennis world by storm with her incredible triumph at the US Open last year. The teenager created history by becoming the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title and she achieved this feat without dropping a single set.

The Brit will have her first full season in 2022 and Dellacqua has backed her to do well in the Australian Open.

"When someone's got it in them to be a Grand Slam champion, I don't think you can ever not talk about them in terms of winning another major. To have that champion mentality and drive, and to do what she's done, she's got it in her.

"The women's draw is so open in my mind. There are so many players I've got my eye on, to see where they fit in the draw, see their form after the off-season, how the lead-in events go. The AO is always a tricky one to predict because players are coming in with a kind of clean slate. But I definitely think Emma Raducanu's name has to be there, in the picture somewhere, in terms of going deep in the AO.

"She's got her whole career to look forward to. She'll find her feet on tour. She already knows she belongs there. It's now just about getting your teeth stuck into that lifestyle of being a professional tennis player week-in, week-out on tour."

Emma Raducanu didn't have a great start to the 2022 season

Emma Raducanu exited in the opening round of the Sydney International

Raducanu made a forgettable start to 2022 as she was defeated 6-0, 6-1 by Elena Rybakina in the first round of the Sydney International. The Brit, who is currently 18th in the WTA rankings, did not seem to be in the best of touch during the match and served six double faults.

Nonetheless, given the quality she showed last year, there is every chance of her doing well in the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brit has a few days to practice for the Australian Open and she can work on her game to be in good shape ahead of the tournament. The 19-year-old may not be the favorite to win, but she is still one of the players to look out for at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya