Casper Ruud clears the air about Madrid Open fan controversy, demands vital rule change to prevent future reoccurrence

Casper Ruud addressed his angry outburst after dealing with noisy fans in the semifinal of the Madrid Open. He outfoxed Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets to reach his maiden final at the Masters 1000 event, 6-4, 7-5.

Ad

Ruud entered Madrid after a modest quarterfinal exit in Barcelona. He defeated the likes of Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev en route to the semifinals and brushed aside Cerundolo to stake his claim for the title.

The Norwegian dealt with unruly fans during his semifinal encounter against Cerundolo. As the outcome affected his game in crucial moments, he urged the umpire to take action against those supporters.

Here is the rule change Ruud suggested while addressing the issue in his post-match press conference in Madrid:

Ad

Trending

"I asked the umpire a hypothetical question. If you were to give me a first serve for me complaining, you think he would do it again? Probably not, because he's cheering for Francisco, and if the player he's cheering for is punished with me getting a first serve, I don't think he will have the guts to scream again or clap again or whatever that is that he's doing to disturb me before my second serve."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per Ruud, one of the supporters in Cerundolo's corner repeatedly whistled and tried to disrupt his second serve. The Norwegian was left with no option but to approach the chair umpire to take action. Here is what Ruud said mid-match during the heated moment in the semifinal.

“How many times can they scream before I can demand something? Why can’t you answer the question? You just say ‘I’ll deal with it’. But I’m asking a specific question. How many seconds before I can demand let’s say another serve or a replay? If he does it again and again and again… nothing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ruud has chalked up 20 wins from 26 matches this year, including a runner-up finish in the Dallas Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open but lost to Holger Rune in straight sets.

"There are some unwritten rules of what you do and what you shouldn't do as a spectator"- Casper Ruud on his angry outburst during the Madrid Open SF

Casper Ruud in action at the Mutua Madrid Open Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Casper Ruud was left fuming during his semifinal encounter after facing constant disturbance from the fans around the court. He urged spectators to be respectful towards the players and understand certain unwritten rules in tennis.

Ad

"I'm just kind of asking the question, Maybe you should look at maybe not changing the rules, but applying some more pressure to fans who are there to heckle or disturb," Casper Ruud said.

"In tennis I feel like there is a somewhat of a kind of unwritten rules of what you do and what you shouldn't do as a spectator. Majority of the fans, they get it right, but when someone is there to disturb a bit too much, I think it crosses a line," he added.

Ad

Casper Ruud is making his fifth appearance in the Madrid Open this year and is one win away from lifting the title. He will take on Jack Draper in the final on Sunday, May 4.

Ruud and Draper have never faced each other on tour. While the Brit will vie for his first title on clay, Ruud has a chance to win his 12th title on the surface and first in Masters 1000 events on tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More