Casper Ruud congratulates "lil bro" Birk Ruud on 2022 Winter Olympics gold

World No. 8 Casper Ruud congratulated fellow Norwegian Birk Ruud on winning the gold medal in the men's freestyle-skiing big-air competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Birk reached the final after finishing first in qualification with a total score of 187.75. Ruud secured the same score in the final, which was enough to win him the gold. United States' Colby Stevenson and Sweden's Henrik Harlaut clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Casper Ruud took to Instagram to congratulate Birk on winning his first-ever Olympic gold medal.

"Congrats lil bro," Casper wrote.

It is pertinent to note that while both athletes share the same surname and nationality, they are not related to one another.

Casper Ruud is competing at the Argentina Open

Ruud is the top seed at the Argentina Open

Casper Ruud is currently competing at the Argentina Open. The top seed was handed a bye into the second round, where he defeated Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets.

The Norwegian will take on Argentina's Federico Coria in the quarterfinals. Coria eliminated fifth seed Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

Ruud and Coria have faced off thrice before, with the Argentine leading the head-to-head 2-1. Coria won their first two meetings, before Ruud got one back by beating the Argentine in the final in Bastad last year.

The Norwegian will be the firm favorite to win this match given the improvements he has made over the past year or two.

Ruud had a terrific 2021 season, reaching the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo and Madrid Masters. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Toronto, Cincinnati and Paris Masters while winning five ATP 250 tournaments. The 23-year-old also qualified for the ATP Finals, where he reached the semifinals.

His stellar run ensured he became the first player from Norway to reach the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

