Casper Ruud disagrees with Felix Auger-Aliassime’s take on Rafael Nadal's 2022 French Open pre-match routine against the duo.

Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime starred in the first installment of Netflix’s tennis documentary series 'Break Point', which was released earlier this year.

Rafael Nadal, who won Grand Slams in Melbourne and Paris in 2022, was portrayed as the man to beat throughout the series, which revolved around the two Slams, Indian Wells and Madrid Open.

The tennis legend’s dominance and intimidation on tour were on display during the fifth episode 'King of Clay', where the Spaniard displayed a daunting pre-match routine in front of his opponents Ruud and Auger-Aliassime.

The Break Point cast recently had a reunion, where the 22-time Slam winner’s depiction and his pre-match intentions were discussed. Maria Sakkari, Matteo Berrettini, Paula Badosa and Taylor Fritz chimed in to express their views about the incident.

All the athletes generally maintained that the Spaniard’s routine was nothing more than his personal process of getting in the zone. Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is coached by Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni, stated that facing the 14-time French Open champion on Phillippe Chatrier was special.

“We’re young and seeing Rafa all these years play there and you’re about to go and play him on Center Court, it’s special,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said in a newly released video by the ATP Tour.

The young Canadian, however, also wondered if a part of the pre-match drill was an intimidation tactic by Nadal.

“But then when he was doing it, I was like, ‘Is he doing that on purpose a little bit?’” Felix Auger-Aliassime asked.

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, however, quickly interjected, reminding Felix Auger-Aliassime that the former World No. 1’s 105-3 record on Parisian clay before winning his 14th title last year was enough intimidation for the duo.

“I think his match record of 105-3 in all is intimidating enough as it is. So, I don’t think he needs to (unintelligible),” Ruud said.

"I've seen it hundreds of times" – Casper Ruud's take on Rafael Nadal's pre-match routine

Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open

Casper Ruud firmly stated that the pre-match routine wasn’t the reason for his 2022 French Open final loss to Rafael Nadal. The Norwegian, who is an alumnus of the Rafa Nadal Academy, mentioned that he had seen the former World No. 1 follow the drill numerous times before.

“I've seen it hundreds of times before. It wasn't really a surprise,” Ruud said during the Break Point reunion. “I knew it was going to happen, I knew he was going to pull it out or do it. But it didn’t really make a difference.”

Ruud admitted that he probably lost the match before even stepping on the court as the veteran crushed him 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. However, he maintained that it wasn’t due to the Spaniard’s intimidation in the tunnel.

“People saying that I already lost the match before even going on the court - might be true,” Casper Ruud said. "Obviously, he killed me and destroyed me but I don't think it was because he did those steps in the locker room."

