Tennis fans around the world reacted to Casper Ruud losing his third Grand Slam final at the 2023 French Open. Ruud lost to Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final 6-7(1), 3-6, 5-7 on Sunday (June 11).

The Norwegian has now lost all three Grand Slam finals he has competed in, after falling to Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open, 3-6, 3-6, 0-6, and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open, 4-6, 6-2, 6-7(1), 3-6.

Tennis fans were sympathetic towards Ruud, acknowleding the disappointment he must have felt after losing another title clash.

"Casper Ruud is no fluke and it’s about time tennis fans realize that. Young lad surely has a bright future ahead," a fan wrote on social media.

#RolandGarros Casper Ruud is no fluke and it's about time tennis fans realise that. Young lad surely has a bright future ahead.

"Now…. Pain for Casper. God I freaking hate those damn plates so much. Either way after the season he has had so far to make the final is a bit of a surprise. You got this Prince Casper," another fan wrote.

Now….Pain for Casper . God I freaking hate those damn plates so much :/ Either way after the season he has had so far to make the final is a bit of a surprise .You got this Prince Casper

Here are some more reactions from fans on social media after Ruud's loss against Novak Djokovic:

He is genuinely a nice guy. It's kind of sad to hear his speech as a runner up twice in a row. But he must be proud of being back to back finalist at the RG. It's a great accomplishment. I'm waiting to hear another speech from him as the winner in the future.

Domi got it on his 4th try, Murray got it on his 5th, Casper you'll have your turn ☺️☺️ I just know it!!!

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @rolandgarros @CasperRuud98 Casper is a gentleman wonderful words to Novak. I do hope Casper doesn't give up hope. He is so close to winning a grand slam. I want him to win a grand slam. Got to hurt losing three grand slam finals. @rolandgarros @CasperRuud98 Casper is a gentleman wonderful words to Novak. I do hope Casper doesn't give up hope. He is so close to winning a grand slam. I want him to win a grand slam. Got to hurt losing three grand slam finals.

jaxx7048 @jaxx7048 @rolandgarros @CasperRuud98 He’s a genuinely nice guy but that’s probably his greatest weakness. He didn’t seem to be saddened by the result. It felt like he accepted his fate after the first set when he probably played some of his best tennis. Second was uninspiring but at least he put up a fight in 3rd @rolandgarros @CasperRuud98 He’s a genuinely nice guy but that’s probably his greatest weakness. He didn’t seem to be saddened by the result. It felt like he accepted his fate after the first set when he probably played some of his best tennis. Second was uninspiring but at least he put up a fight in 3rd

⊗✨Low🔫⊗ @Asteroid__M @rolandgarros @CasperRuud98 Unfortunate luck for players of the last two decades or so to face the big 3 in finals and tourneys in their era. Just bad timing for them but that's sports. Mad respect to Ruud, one of the best in the world currently and constantly in the mix. @rolandgarros @CasperRuud98 Unfortunate luck for players of the last two decades or so to face the big 3 in finals and tourneys in their era. Just bad timing for them but that's sports. Mad respect to Ruud, one of the best in the world currently and constantly in the mix.

Paisano @Paisano @TheTennisLetter He’s 0-3 in finals of last 5 majors but he lost to two of the big3 legends (Nadal & Djokovic) and Alcaraz who might become a future legend. 🤷‍♂️ @TheTennisLetter He’s 0-3 in finals of last 5 majors but he lost to two of the big3 legends (Nadal & Djokovic) and Alcaraz who might become a future legend. 🤷‍♂️

He started this season without a ton of confidence.



A lot of people didn’t expect him to find himself in another Grand Slam Final.



But he’s proven he’s no fluke.



Casper’s day in the sun will come.



Today is about Novak Djokovic, but let's not forget about Casper Ruud.He started this season without a ton of confidence.A lot of people didn't expect him to find himself in another Grand Slam Final. But he's proven he's no fluke.Casper's day in the sun will come.🇳🇴❤️🇳🇴

Casper Ruud looks ahead to Wimbledon 2023 after French Open final loss

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open

After losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open final, Casper Ruud will try to shift his focus to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as quickly as possible. Ruud has never gotten past the second round at the grass-court Slam.

During the French Open post-tournament press conference, he was asked whether he has made friends with grass, as Daniil Medvedev has with clay.

"Yeah, honestly, I think it's fun to play on grass. Whenever I said that last year that golf is for - grass is for golf players, it was more of a joke, that got taken too seriously. But I think it's fun to play. It doesn't suit my game very well. I feel a little uncomfortable in it," Ruud explained.

The Norwegian said he needs time to rest after an exhausting Roland Garros, but that Wimbledon will soon become his top priority.

"If there is any time of the year where I need some rest and I need to recover a little bit from a long clay season, it's during a couple of weeks during the grass, so that's why I don't play too much."

"But it's always so fun to come to Wimbledon. It's maybe the most historic event that we have. If you ask people around the world, I think most people will say that they have heard about Wimbledon because of the name and all these things," Ruud stated.

