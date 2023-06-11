Tennis fans around the world reacted to Casper Ruud losing his third Grand Slam final at the 2023 French Open. Ruud lost to Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final 6-7(1), 3-6, 5-7 on Sunday (June 11).
The Norwegian has now lost all three Grand Slam finals he has competed in, after falling to Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open, 3-6, 3-6, 0-6, and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open, 4-6, 6-2, 6-7(1), 3-6.
Tennis fans were sympathetic towards Ruud, acknowleding the disappointment he must have felt after losing another title clash.
"Casper Ruud is no fluke and it’s about time tennis fans realize that. Young lad surely has a bright future ahead," a fan wrote on social media.
"Now…. Pain for Casper. God I freaking hate those damn plates so much. Either way after the season he has had so far to make the final is a bit of a surprise. You got this Prince Casper," another fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions from fans on social media after Ruud's loss against Novak Djokovic:
Casper Ruud looks ahead to Wimbledon 2023 after French Open final loss
After losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open final, Casper Ruud will try to shift his focus to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as quickly as possible. Ruud has never gotten past the second round at the grass-court Slam.
During the French Open post-tournament press conference, he was asked whether he has made friends with grass, as Daniil Medvedev has with clay.
"Yeah, honestly, I think it's fun to play on grass. Whenever I said that last year that golf is for - grass is for golf players, it was more of a joke, that got taken too seriously. But I think it's fun to play. It doesn't suit my game very well. I feel a little uncomfortable in it," Ruud explained.
The Norwegian said he needs time to rest after an exhausting Roland Garros, but that Wimbledon will soon become his top priority.
"If there is any time of the year where I need some rest and I need to recover a little bit from a long clay season, it's during a couple of weeks during the grass, so that's why I don't play too much."
"But it's always so fun to come to Wimbledon. It's maybe the most historic event that we have. If you ask people around the world, I think most people will say that they have heard about Wimbledon because of the name and all these things," Ruud stated.