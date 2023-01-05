Casper Ruud reacted hilariously to the unorthodox follow-through of former World No. 1, Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian is currently competing at the ATP 250 Adelaide International 1 to kickstart his 2023 season. In his second-round match, he was dominant against Miomir Kecmanovic and defeated him in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.

Other than his dominant performance, his unusual follow-through while hitting caught the eye of the fans. They hilariously called Medvedev's attempt the 'most iconic follow-through in tennis history.' Casper Ruud too found the forehand unusual but accepted that it worked for the Russian during his matches and he was successful with it.

"Whatever works!" tweeted Ruud.

Ruud started his 2023 season and represented Team Norway at the 2023 United Cup. Despite his best efforts, he could not guide his nation out of the group which consisted of Italy and Brazil.

"It's almost like the ATP Finals in a way" - Casper Ruud on the United Cup

Casper Ruud plays a forehand in his match against Matteo Berrettini

In his post-match interview after his loss to Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud mentioned that he enjoyed his time in Brisbane for the United Cup and pointed out that the tournament shared similarities with the ATP Finals.

"It's fun. It's one of the few events where you can have two top-20 players or almost even top-10 players play against each other in the first matches of the tournament. It's almost like the ATP Finals in a way," said Ruud.

He revealed that he enjoyed playing in a team environment and mentioned that the sport always comes up with something new for the team events.

"It's fun. I mean, Davis Cup, ATP Cup and Laver Cup, they are all something special and now it's the United Cup. Seems like it's been a sort of idea in the tennis world to come up with new ideas. You know, Laver Cup is fairly a new event that I have been able to play a couple of times. United Cup is the first time. It's fun to try new things," he added.

He stated that Norway had never reached the highest stages at the Davis Cup and claimed it was an opportunity to see the best players up close.

"Norway, we have never been able to reach the maybe highest step in Davis Cup to play in the World Group, so for us to be here, it's a great experience for me to have teammates and also hopefully for the teammates to be here and see the best players in the world up close," said Casper Ruud.

