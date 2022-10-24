"CASPER RUUD IN HIS VILLAIN ERA" - Tennis fans left impressed by the Norwegian's expert reply to a troll

World No. 3 Casper Ruud expertly shut down a fan on social media who replied negatively to a post he shared featuring Stefanos Tsitsipas and himself.

Ruud shared a throwback video of the pair from their junior days. He pointed out that the duo swapped hairstyles as he now sports a shorter do, while Tsitsipas has longer hair, a stark opposite from their early years.

A Twitter user rudely commented on the post, saying that no one cared about Ruud's observation, to which the Norwegian had a witty reply.

"You cared enough to take 20 seconds of your day to reply," he wrote.

Fans were thoroughly impressed by Ruud's reply, with one user claiming that the World No. 3 had entered his "villain era."

"CASPER IN HIS VILLAIN ERA I FEAR," they wrote.

"I am inviting Gisela Dulko right now to play with me" - Casper Ruud on his mixed doubles partner in South American exhibition tour

Casper Ruud recently spoke about his excitement at joining Rafael Nadal on an exhibition tour of South America in November.

"Very excited to join Rafael Nadal on his exhibition tour through South America in November, starting in Buenos Aires on November 23rd," the Norwegian said.

After Nadal teamed up with 80s and 90s tennis icon Gabriela Sabatini for mixed doubles, Ruud revealed that he will partner with former World No. 1 in doubles, Gisela Dulko.

"Hi Rafael Nadal & Sabatini Gaby! I’ve been reading fan comments on your post from a few days ago so I made a decision, I am inviting Gisela Dulko right now to play with me and of course beat you," Ruud said.

Ruud, however, still has a lot of tennis to play before jetting off to South America. He will kick off his campaign at the Swiss Indoors Basel, where he is the second seed, against Stan Wawrinka on Tuesday. The World No. 3 will then head to the ATP Finals in Turin from November 13-20.

