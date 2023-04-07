Casper Ruud has come out in support of Wimbledon's recent decision to uplift its ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players this year, stating that it was the "fair" decision to make.

The All England Club controversially decided to ban players from the aforementioned two countries last year, a result of the Russia-Ukraine War. The ruling did not go down well with many, including the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and the WTA (Women's Tennis Association), who decided to strip the tournament of all ranking points in retaliation.

At the risk of being penalized in a similar manner this year as well, Wimbledon overturned their original ruling, stipulating, however, that players have to sign a declaration stating their opposition to the war, among other things.

In light of all that, Ruud was all praise for the decision to allow Russians and Belarusians back into the Grass Major, opining that it was not their fault where they were born. With Wimbledon being one of the "biggest" tournaments on the tennis calendar, the Norwegian thought it was "nice" that everyone was eligible to play in the event once again.

"It's not their fault where they were born," Ruud said in an exclusive interview to Eurosport. "As a colleague and opponent, you regretted that they couldn't play last year. It's one of the biggest and most historic tournaments we have, so it's kind of fair and nice that they can play again."

Casper Ruud was particularly happy for players such as Andrey Rublev, who has been outspoken against the war since the very beginning, remarking that they couldn't have done any more than what they have already done.

"I mean, you can't ask much more from these guys," Ruud said.

Casper Ruud reaches quarterfinals of 2023 Estoril Open

Casper Ruud reached his quarterfinals of 2023 at the Estoril Open

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud booked his spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Estoril Open, his first time reaching the quarterfinals of a tournament this season. Following a bye in the first round, the former World No. 2 took down home hope Joao Sousa 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to book his spot in the last-8.

Ruud will next lock horns with fifth seed Sebastian Baez, who defeated compatriot Pedro Cachin in straight sets in the Round of 16. The winner of the clash between Ruud and Baez will take on either Quentin Halys or Dominic Thiem in the semifinals of the Estoril Open.

Meanwhile, either third seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic are expected to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw.

Poll : 0 votes