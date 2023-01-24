Casper Ruud opens up about texting Rafael Nadal, screaming in Holger Rune's face and more

Casper Ruud revealed that he constantly keeps in touch with World No. 2 Rafael Nadal amongst other players, including Matteo Berrettini, Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray. He also reflected on his fiery exchanges with Holger Rune in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals.

Ruud endured an early exit at the 2023 Australian Open upon losing against Jenson Brooksby in the second round. The Norwegian has had an upsetting start to the season so far.

Despite recent setbacks, the World No. 3 took time to communicate with his followers on social media on Monday. He enganged in a Q&A session with them as he revealed his close allies from the tennis world.

"I text mostly with Rafa, Med, Matteo and Ymer brothers," tweeted Ruud in reply to a fan who asked the players whom the Norwegian regularly texts.

Ruud later added that he also chats with Andy Murray and World No. 6 Andrey Rublev.

"Oh and I forgot, also Andy some times!"

"Yes Andrey too, I actually texted him today when I think about it!," his tweets read.

One fan asked the 2022 Geneva Open champion to give clarification about whether he had screamed "JAAAA" at Rune during last year's French Open, to which the player replied:

"Sorry to disappoint but NOOOOOOOOO"

Another user requested Casper Ruud's opinion on implementing the 'one-serve' rule on the Tour. The 24-year-old felt that it would be "cool" to incorporate such a rule and suggested that there would be "less aces and more rallies" as a result.

"Good question! I think it would be cool and interesting to see a professional tournament where this rule was changed just to see how it would affect players and how the game is played. Less aces and more rallies probably," stated Ruud.

Casper Ruud reveals reason for loss against Jenson Brooksby despite giving it everything

Casper Ruud at the BMW Open

Casper Ruud revealed that he gave it his all during his second-round match against Brooksby at the Grand Slam Down Under, however, the player divulged that he got broken too many times during the match and that cost him in the end.

Speaking to the press after the defeat, Ruud conveyed that his opponent started off the fourth set on a positive note and could not ever recover from that till the finish.

"I had a poor start in the fourth, and then Jenson, you know, clipped some great returns, you know, clean return winners on my serves. Got a couple of breaks. I couldn't recover from that, unfortunately," he said.

He then went on to reflect on the aspects that cost him the match.

"I gave it my all, but in the fourth set especially wasn't enough. The first two sets were sort of closer, but I ended up getting broken a bit too many times. So that's something that was maybe the key to part of the reason why I lost today," added the Norwegian.

