Casper Ruud practices with Stan Wawrinka in Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of US Open 2023

Casper Ruud has begun his preparations for the upcoming US Open, which is scheduled to kick off on August 28. The Norwegian recently took to social media to show his practice session with 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka earlier on Tuesday (22 August).

Ruud, who has struggled for form this year, is looking to sharpen his game ahead of the last Major tournament of the year. In that context, it makes a lot of sense for him to trade hits with Wawrinka, who is known to bring out the best in his opponents.

He later posted two photos from the session on his Instagram stories. In the first one, he posed with the 3-time Major winner after their "late session" at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Late session," Ruud wrote in his story.

Casper Ruud and Stan Wawrinka are drenched in sweat after a gruelling practice session on Tuesday

In the latter one, Ruud can be seen having a fun moment with his coach and former player Joachim Bjerke. The Norwegian said that he was happy to be back at the tournament, where he finished as the runner-up last year.

"Happy to be back," he wrote in another story, followed by an emoji.

Casper Ruud and Joachim Bjerke during the former's practice session at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Wawrinka's long-time coach Magnus Norman also took to his Instagram handle later to post a group photo of both players' teams.

"Late session with the Norwegian team," he wrote.

Casper Ruud has struggled for form on hardcourts since 2022

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz pose during the 2022 US Open trophy ceremony

Casper Ruud will be defending 1,200 ranking points from his runner-up finish at the 2022 US Open. The Norwegian was one victory away from becoming the World No. 1 last year when he took on Carlos Alcaraz. In fact, he even held two set points on Alcaraz's serve at one set all and 6-5 up in the third set.

Ruud, however, failed to convert both of those points as his younger opponent saved them with some brave play. He was eventually denied by the Spaniard in the fourth set, dropping the championship match 4-6, 6-2, 6-7(1), 3-6.

The Norwegian eventually bounced back from the heartbreaking loss in New York City. He subsequently made the final at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

However, the 24-year-old has had a rough patch on hardcourts since then, having lost eight of his last 14 ATP tour matches on the surface in 2023. Ruud is in desperate need of a good showing at Flushing Meadows, or he could end up dipping outside of the top 10 men's rankings.