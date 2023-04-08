Daniil Medvedev has been in sublime form this season, winning four of the five finals that he has contested. Casper Ruud believes that the Russian, whose brief stint at the top of the ATP rankings last year was met with criticism from certain circles, has now responded to his detractors.

In the latest episode of his 'Ruud Talk' show, the Oslo-born player stated that Medvedev's astounding success this season is a result of "stepping up" in an effort to show the tennis world what he is capable of.

"He had, last year, not what I would consider a bad year at all. He got to World No. 1. He wasn't maybe World No. 1 for as long as he wanted, but he was World No. 1," Ruud stated.

"I read online critics saying that he doesn't deserve to be World No. 1 because he had a poor fall or end of season, but then he steps up and said here I am, I am going to show everyone what I can really do - and he has done it in the last two months," the 2022 French Open and US Open runner-up added.

After emerging victorious in Rotterdam, Medvedev carried the momentum into the Middle East swing, registering titles in Doha and Dubai. While Carlos Alcaraz proved too good for him in the 2023 Indian Wells Open final, the 27-year-old Russian went on to reign supreme in Miami.

Ruud stressed that he always considered Medvedev to be amongst the best in the business.

"I always found Daniil to be one of the best players in the world," the Norwegian said.

How has Casper Ruud fared against Daniil Medvedev?

Medvedev and Ruud at the 2021 ATP Finals

Casper Ruud's praise for Daniil Medvedev is not unfounded, as the 24-year-old is yet to beat the 2021 US Open champion. The two have played each other three times, with Medvedev emerging victorious on every single occasion.

Ruud first took on the Moscow-born player in the ATP Cup in Australia back in 2020, where he lost the second set tie-break after failing to win the first set. The 6-3, 7-6 loss was followed by another straight-sets defeat, with the scoreline reading 7-5, 6-1 in Medvedev’s favor a year later in Mallorca.

The third meeting between the two took place at the ATP Finals in 2021, where Medvedev won the semifinal match 6-4, 6-2.

Unlike Medvedev, who achieved Grand Slam success in New York a couple of years ago, Ruud is yet to win a Major. The Norwegian did, however, reach the finals of the French Open and US Open last year.

