Casper Ruud on his relationship with Nick Kyrgios - "I didn't receive a Christmas card from him, nor did he receive one from me" 

Casper Ruud has opened up about the status of his relationship with Nick Kyrgios amidst a personal feud between the two. He jokingly commented that neither of them received Christmas cards from each other, suggesting that certain disputes might still not have been completely resolved.

During the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 event in Italy, the World No. 3 labeled Kyrgios an “idiot on the court” after the Australian threw a chair during the match in frustration. Ruud went on to state that Kyrgios should be banned from playing tennis for six months as a penalty for his actions.

During a press conference ahead of the United Cup on Wednesday, Norway captain Casper Ruud was asked about the relationship status between him and the Australian at present. He conveyed that there are "no hard feelings" between the two even though they have not entirely moved on from the feud.

"You know, I didn't receive a Christmas card from him; nor did he receive one from me. But if we see each other we can say hello and there's no hard feelings," the 24-year-old said.

The Norwegian feels that it is better not to engage in a fight with Nick Kyrgios as it will rather motivate him to "bring his A-game" to the court.

"Nick is such a talented player, and he can beat anyone. I mean, you don't want to have a feud going on against him because he will probably want to bring his A-game every place," he said.

Ruud revealed that Kyrgios even congratulated him on his win during the 2021 Laver Cup and that he has been cheering on the Norwegian since then.

"There is really nothing going on. What happened in Rome many years ago happened, and he got the better of me last time in Indian Wells. He came to me in Laver Cup last year in Boston and congratulated me after my victory and said that I was doing great and so on. So he's been positive and cheering me on for the last year or so," he clarified.

"It's going to be great to see who is going to be able to do well in Australia" - Casper Ruud on the Australian Open

Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals

Ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, Casper Ruud expressed enthusiasm for the first Grand Slam of the season.

He feels that the tournament will be much more competitive and exciting this time around with the inclusion of nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

"It's going to be really exciting. We have a full stacked field again. Novak can come in, and he can play again. So it's going to be great to see who is going to be able to do well in Australia," Ruud said during the press conference.

He also conveyed his hopes of beginning the proceedings for the 2023 season on a good note in Australia.

"Hopefully this can be a part of a first stop of a good trip to Australia for me. It's been a little bit good and bad, but I hope this year will be good," he added.

