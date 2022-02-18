Casper Ruud remembers getting an autograph from Rafael Nadal at RG in 2006, it put a little dream in his head: Father Christian Ruud

Casper Ruud's father, Christian Ruud, recently recalled the time he took his son to watch the 2006 French Open quarterfinals between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Casper, who was eight years old at the time, received an autograph from Nadal after the match, which Christian credits as a moment of inspiration for the current World No. 8.

Interestingly, the quarter-final match between Nadal and Djokovic was the first time they faced each other. Djokovic, who was unseeded, retired after the Spaniard won the first two sets.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Christian Ruud revealed that the 2006 French Open was one of the first tournaments he took his son to.

"[What Casper Ruud remembers from the time I took him to the 2006 Roland Garros] is watching Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic play," Christian said. "Novak ended up pulling out after a couple of sets with an injury, but [my son remembers] just being there, watching, getting an autograph from Rafa."

Christian, a former ATP player himself, disclosed that he managed to get into the player's lounge, where Nadal signed a big tennis ball for Casper.

"We went into the player's lounge and Rafa signed a big tennis ball like you see all the kids have," Ruud said. "I think it put a little dream in his head. He was already playing tennis by then, of course, but it motivated him to say to himself that he wanted to be here one day like this guy."

"We are very happy with our relationship with the Rafa Nadal Academy, and hope it will continue for many years" - Christian Ruud

Christian Ruud was very happy with his son's partnership with the Rafa Nadal Academy

Christian Ruud also shed light on their partnership with the Rafa Nadal Academy, where Casper Ruud has trained since 2018. Christian revealed that he was approached by Carlos Costa, Nadal's agent, to come and join the academy. Since they had already spent some time there previously, the 49-year-old and his son were happy to commit to the "big step".

"When Casper Ruud was [a teenager], Carlos Costa came to me during the French Open and was wondering if he wanted to come [to the Rafa Nadal Academy] and try it out," Ruud said. "We had already been there for a week and practiced with Rafa a few months before, so we kind of knew what it was. It was a big step for us."

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Casper Ruud will join the Rafa Nadal Academy next September. Casper Ruud will join the Rafa Nadal Academy next September. https://t.co/nRyzkFtozU

Christian added that they wanted to make use of the wealth of experience available at the academy and that watching Nadal train was a welcome bonus.

The Norwegian declared that he and his son were very happy with the academy and hoped that the relationship would continue for years to come.

"We wanted to see how Rafa was training and we wanted to learn from the experience of his uncle Toni and all the good coaches they have. So since 2018, we have tried to be there as much as we can and we are still using them," Ruud said. "We are very happy with our relationship with them, and hope it will continue for many years."

