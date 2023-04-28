Casper Ruud's poor run of form in the 2023 season continued at the Madrid Open as the Norwegian fell in straight sets to Matteo Arnaldi in his opener on Friday (April 28).

Reacting to the dismal performance, Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert opined that Ruud's confidence levels have dropped significantly.

Seeded third in Madrid, Ruud was expected to ease through the second-round encounter against Arnaldi. However, it turned out to be a night to forget for the Norwegian, who struggled to deal with the clean hitting from his opponent.

Taking to social media after the match, Gilbert claimed that Ruud's drop in confidence is prompting his opponents to face him with much more courage and belief.

"Up early watching Madrid [Open], Ruud awakening, he is struggling atm. Confidence is such fine line. Once the results come off a bit, players come on court to play you with completely different attitude," his tweet read.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation early watching Madrid, Ruud awakening is struggling atm confidence is such fine line, once the results come off a bit players come on court to play you with with completely different attitude early watching Madrid, Ruud awakeningis struggling atm confidence is such fine line, once the results come off a bit players come on court to play you with with completely different attitude ⬆️ 🆙 early watching Madrid, Ruud awakening 👻 is struggling atm confidence is such fine line, once the results come off a bit players come on court to play you with with completely different attitude

Gilbert also stated that one's confidence could further plummet if other players reckon they can beat them.

"Confidence can go quickly especially when players feel you are beatable," he added.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation @RosenthalRazor confidence can go quickly especially when players feel you are beatable @RosenthalRazor confidence can go quickly especially when players feel you are beatable 🏧

Arnaldi produced a high-quality performance on Friday, hitting 35 winners across the match as he handed Ruud his eighth defeat of the season.

During his on-court interview, Arnaldi stated that he played the "best match of his career," while acknowledging that he struggled to adapt to the surface at first.

"I don’t know what to say," Arnaldi said. "In Barcelona I was playing very good. But coming here it is different. The ball bounces so high and I didn’t like it at first. I struggled a bit." "But today, I don’t know, maybe the stadium, maybe the pressure on him, but I played the best match of my life."

Arnaldi will next face Jaume Munar in the third round on Sunday (April 30).

Casper Ruud yet to advance beyond 3R in ATP Masters 1000 events in 2023

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Casper Ruud has failed to advance beyond the third round at the four ATP Masters 1000 events he has played so far in 2023.

Ruud registered a straight-sets win over Diego Schwartzmann in his opener at the Indian Wells Masters before being knocked out by Cristian Garin in the third round.

The World No. 4 endured the same fate in Miami -- a third-round exit, this time losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp.

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, Ruud suffered yet another third-round exit, losing 6-1, 7-6(6) to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Following his exit from Madrid, Casper Ruud is currently 11-8 for the season.

Poll : 0 votes