Casper Ruud shares his experience of attending The Weeknd' concert in Sweden

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud took a break from his busy schedule to attend The Weeknd’s concert in Sweden on Saturday night (June 17).

The World No. 4, who reached the final of the French Open earlier this month, posted a video of the Canadian singer performing his hit song "Tears in the Rain."

Ruud, who has won 10 ATP titles in his career, is a fan of The Weeknd and has previously expressed his admiration for the artist.

Ruud posted a video of The Weeknd’s concert on his Twitter account on Saturday, with the caption:

“We got tears in the rain.”

Casper Ruud @CasperRuud98 WE GOT TEARS IN THE RAIN!!!!!🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 XOTWOD WE GOT TEARS IN THE RAIN!!!!!🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 XOTWOD https://t.co/XsTyF2fQ59

The 24-year-old also visited a National Museum in Sweden, where he learned about the history and culture of the Scandinavian country. He posted the pictures of his visit on Instagram.

Casper Ruud on Instagram

Ruud is currently preparing for the grasscourt season, which will culminate with Wimbledon in July. He will be hoping to improve his record at the tournament, where he has never gone past the second round.

He will also be aiming to continue his impressive form over the past year, which has seen him reach three Grand Slam finals and climb to a career-high ranking of World No. 2 in September 2022.

Casper Ruud skips Halle Open to focus on Wimbledon 2023

Casper Rudd in 2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

Casper Ruud, who reached his first Grand Slam final of 2023 at the French Open, has decided to skip the Halle Open, a grasscourt event that serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon.

Ruud announced his withdrawal from the tournament on Wednesday, citing the need for some rest after a grueling claycourt season that culminated in his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final.

Ruud is not known for his affinity for the surface, having only won a few matches in his career on grass.

"Yeah, honestly, I think it's fun to play on grass," Ruud said. "Whenever I said that last year that grass is for golf players, it was more of a joke, that got taken too seriously. But I think it's fun to play. It doesn't suit my game very well. I feel a little uncomfortable in it."

However, Ruud has shown remarkable improvement and versatility in his game this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open and the semifinals of the Italian Open.

He also prepared for the grasscourt swing in an unusual manner, practicing on a hard court with a net raised to simulate the low bounce of the surface.

Poll : 0 votes