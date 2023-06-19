"Casper Ruud had something new on his wrist at Roland Garros" - Norwegian unveils new watch collaboration with Fleming

Tennis player Casper Ruud has publicly announced a new partnership with Fleming watches.

The Fleming brand posted the co-operation on social media, revealing that Casper Ruud has been wearing their watch since the 2023 French Open.

The Norwegian is pictured with the watch in the Instagram post, which reads the following:

"Many of you noticed that Casper Ruud had something new on his wrist during his run at Roland Garros - a Fleming prototype - and after an incredible couple of weeks which saw him make the finals for the second straight year, we think it's time to announce what we have in store."

The Ruud-Fleming partnership began about six months ago, with the player taking an active role in the development of the time-pieces.

"We couldn't envision a better partner; in addition to being one of the world's top players, Casper is incredibly passionate and knowledgable about watches."

"With his experience on the court to guide us, we're thrilled to have the unique opportunity to collaborate with him to develop and test watches that satisfy the exacting criteria of both a world-class athlete and an experienced watch enthusiast," the statement reads.

Fleming has wowed to develop watches "that are incredibly lightweight and shock-resistant," while also not comprimising on the comfort factor.

"It's so that they can stand up to anything - even Grand Slam tennis matches - without compromising wearing comfort, mechanical complication, fine finishing, or any of the other flourishes you'd expect in a high-end watch," Fleming wrote on Instagram.

Fleming announced that their first and second lightweight watches have been in the works since last year, but that they are not ready for release just yet.

"Casper has been wearing the first prototype of the rose gold variant, and we'll continue to release more information about it and the rest of the Series 1 Launch Edition lineup in the coming days and weeks," Fleming revealed.

"Do I think Casper Ruud can win a Grand Slam? Yes, I do" - Mats Wilander

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open

Former tennis professional Mats Wilander thinks Casper Ruud can win a Grand Slam title sometime in his career.

Ruud has so far played in three Grand Slam finals. He lost to Rafael Nadal, 3-6, 3-6, 0-6, at the 2022 French Open, to Carlos Alcaraz, 4-6, 6-2, 6-7(1), 3-6, at the 2022 US Open, and to Novak Djokovic, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, at the 2023 French Open.

Wilander, nevertheless, thinks a Major title is waiting for the 24-year-old.

"He's showing that he's developing. He was doing different things, he was hitting drop shots, trying to come in, and I think that's the way forward for him," Wilander said on Eurosport.

"Watching him, do I think Casper Ruud can win a Grand Slam? Yes, I do think he can win here, he's better, looks comfortable, calm. I'm impressed, very impressed," the Swede added.

Former British professional, Tim Henman, also gave props to Casper Ruud for his performance at the 2023 French Open.

"At the end of the day, there was only one player able to beat him [here] and that was Novak Djokovic in the final," Henman said on Eurosport.

