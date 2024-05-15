Casper Ruud and his girlfriend, Maria Galligani, recently captured the spotlight at the Norwegian Royal Family's gala held in Oslo. The event was organized to commemorate the arrival of Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary on their 20th wedding anniversary. Moreover, their presence garnered a plethora of reactions from the fans.

Casper Ruud was recently eliminated by Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Italian Open. He had earlier clinched the Barcelona Open title and reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters this season.

Ruud graced the occasion in a well-fitted black tuxedo consisting of a chic tailcoat three-piece suit. Maria, meanwhile, was spotted in a gorgeous floor-length gown and elegantly strolled hand-in-hand with her boyfriend.

The video further gained the attention of fans on X. One fan humorously referenced Ruud and Holger Rune, given the latter's Danish roots.

"Ruud taking over Rune’s country we lost everything" said the fan.

Another fan joked referring to Holger Rune in their comments.

"ruud at runes royal palace"

"It’s giving netflix prince," a fan chimed in.

A group of fans lavished praise on the couple, hailing their attire and charm.

"My oh my, this couple is something special," a fan wrote.

"we don’t appreciate enough maria, she’s completely stunning, classic and has been basically there since day one, if Casper doesn’t wife her," another fan said.

"Casper lost early at Rome to make sure he honored the royal invitation. So he should be Roland-Garros fav because he will play seriously there," a fan predicted.

It was also reported that a total of 201 guests from both countries graced the evening.

"I'm a little more nervous than when I play matches" - Casper Ruud revealed before the event

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2024 - Day Seven

In a conversation with NRK, the Norwegian shed light on the grandeur of the royal family's gala. Furthermore, he admitted to feeling slightly more nervous than when he competed in tennis matches.

"It is an honor; this will be very grand. It's not what I'm most used to, so I'm a little more nervous than when I play matches. But it will be an honor to meet the Danish royal couple. I feel very lucky to be here," he said.

Casper Ruud will continue his season at the Geneva Open, which runs from May 18 to 25. The 25-year-old has won the title twice in his career (2021 and 2022) and will later compete at Roland Garros.