Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | French Open 2024, R4

World No. 7 Casper Ruud will lock horns with Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Monday (June 3). The Norwegian arrived in Paris having claimed his second title of the season at the Geneva Open.

Ruud continued his winning ways to oust Felipe Meligeni Alves in his opener. He was tested by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round but sneaked past him in five sets. He beat 28th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the fourth round here for the third year in a row.

Fritz has been in pretty good form himself, reaching the final in Munich, the semifinals in Madrid, and the last eight in Rome. The American needed four sets to get past Federico Coria and Dusan Lajovic in his first two matches at the French Open.

Fritz was on course for a routine win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the third round after claiming the first couple of sets. However, he lost the next two sets before regrouping in the decider to register a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 5-7, 6-3 win. He has now reached the fourth round in Paris for the first time.

Ruud won his only previous match against Fritz at the 2022 ATP Finals. Clay is more of the Norwegians's turf but the American is starting to adapt to the surface as well. With both of them playing quite well, this promises to be an exciting encounter. Here are all the details about their upcoming showdown:

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The two will contest their fourth-round match on Monday, June 3. They will take to the court in the final match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The match could be delayed in case the previous three matches go the distance.

Date: June 3, 2024.

Time: Approx 5:00 p.m. local time (CEST), 4:00 p.m. BST, 11:00 a.m. ET, and 8:30 p.m. IST.

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can watch Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz duke it out live at the French Open on the following channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky