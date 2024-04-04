Tennis fans were delighted after Casper Ruud shut down a false claim on social media regarding his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), a user claimed that Ruud would be competing at the Austrian Open Kitzbuhel instead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The user labeled the annual ATP 250 tournament 'meaningless'.

"So Casper Ruud is skipping Olympics for a meaningless 250 again but I'm a hater for speaking the truth," the user wrote.

Ruud proceeded to shut down the false claim by the user via a five-word response.

"April fools was yesterday buddy..," the three-time Grand Slam finalist wrote.

The ATP World No. 8's response delighted fans. One wrote that Ruud has taken it upon himself to shut down social media trolls based on the Norwegian's exchanges with critics over the last year.

"Casper waging a one-man campaign against trolls on twitter this past year," the fan wrote.

Another fan was of the opinion that Ruud's response in itself warranted a gold medal.

"This one deserves a gold medal itself I fear," the fan commented.

Yet another user wrote that Ruud had chosen 'violence' to deal with the false claim.

"Oh Casper chose violence," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Ruud's response from tennis fans:

Another user later confirmed that even if players compete at the Austrian Open Kitzbuhel, it should not hamper their chances of participating at the Paris Olympics.

"I was kind of overpowered, over-controlled" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud achieved his highest ranking of World No. 2 in 2022 following his run to the US Open final, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He also made it to the 2022 French Open final before losing to his idol Rafael Nadal.

In 2023, Ruud once again reached the French Open final. This time around the Norwegian suffered defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic. After that loss, the 25-year-old's form dipped drastically.

In a recent interview, Ruud looked back on the moment that convinced him to change certain elements of his game to be more competitive. It came after his disappointing second-round loss to Zhang Zhizhen at the 2023 US Open.

"I was just running out there defending and defending and hustling and not really doing anything with the ball. So I sat down in the locker room, obviously a year after reaching the final there thinking, ‘Something has to change, because this trend is not the right direction’," Ruud told ATPTour.com.

Ruud is currently playing at the Estoril Open, where he is set to face Botic van de Zandschulp next in a Round-of-16 clash.