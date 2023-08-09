Casper Ruud wins over the crowd as he makes a focused attempt at drawing a maple leaf on camera after 2R win at the Canadian Open 2023

Casper Ruud won the crowd over when he made a sincere attempt to sketch a maple leaf on the camera following his win in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Despite a shaky start, Ruud defeated Jiri Lehecka 7-6(6), 6-4, propelling him to the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ruud initially encountered difficulties in finding his feet, evident from his 21 unforced errors, including six double faults, during the opening set. However, as the match progressed, the Norwegian found consistency, unleashing powerful top-spin forehands to outlast Lehecka, ultimately securing the win.

Following his win, Casper Ruud was asked to write a message for his fans on the camera. With immense concentration, Ruud made a genuine effort and drew a maple leaf, reminiscent of the iconic symbol on the Canadian flag.

Watch the clip here:

During his post-match on-court interview, Casper Ruud gave his thoughts on the match and how he managed to persevere through the challenging moments in the match.

"I just kind of said to myself, 'Don't give up.' Honestly the last couple of losses I've had in the last month have been going away from me too quickly, I've lost a couple sets 0-6, which is not a good feeling," Ruud said. "I'm happy with the way I progressed through the match."

Casper Ruud, Sebastian Korda, Hubert Hurkacz, and other players take part in Canadian Open's annual ball hockey game

Casper Ruud at the 2021 Laver Cup

Several tennis players decided to take a break from their usual routine and explore a different sport. Casper Ruud, Sebastian Korda, Hubert Hurkacz, and Emil Ruusuvuori teamed up with a group of National Hockey League (NHL) players for a friendly game of ball hockey in Toronto on Sunday.

The tennis stars exhibited their skills on the hardcourt, deviating from the conventional ice surface, as they competed against a team of NHL players, including retired Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Fame member Doug Gilmour, along with Anthony Cirelli, Quinton Byfield, Ryan McLeod, and Nazem Kadri.

The National Bank of Canada and Rogers Communications, co-sponsors of the Canadian Open, collaborated to organize a match aimed at promoting the tournament and generating funds for local charities.

Ruud posted several pictures from the match on his Instagram account.

“@nhl vs @atptour Next time we should try our sport on their surface,” Ruud captioned his Instagram post.

The NHL team clinched the victory in a thrilling shootout, courtesy of a masterful goal by Gilmour. Following their triumph, the players posed for photographs and graciously signed autographs for the fans who had attended the event.