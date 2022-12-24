Casper Ruud wins prestigious Aftenposten gold medal for his achievements in 2022

Casper Ruud won the Aftenposten gold medal for his achievements during the 2022 season.

The Aftenposten gold medal is one of the most prestigious sporting honors in Norway, with some of the country's greatest athletes having won it in the past. With his award, Ruud became the first tennis player to win it in its 89-year-old history.

The Norwegian has had an impressive 2022 campaign with a 51-22 record and three titles in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad. While he only won ATP 250 events, his performances in big tournaments were impressive.

Ruud reached two Grand Slam finals at the French Open and the US Open while also reaching the title clashes at the ATP Finals and the Miami Masters. He also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

Aftenposten @Aftenposten Casper Ruud er tennisens gentleman. Nå er han tildelt Aftenpostens gullmedalje for sine idrettsprestasjoner.

Les også om Aksel Lund Svindals kamp mot kreften, økende smitte med flere sykehusinnleggelser og den blinde pappaen som fikk en 3D-modell for å «se» ultralydbildet. Casper Ruud er tennisens gentleman. Nå er han tildelt Aftenpostens gullmedalje for sine idrettsprestasjoner. Les også om Aksel Lund Svindals kamp mot kreften, økende smitte med flere sykehusinnleggelser og den blinde pappaen som fikk en 3D-modell for å «se» ultralydbildet. https://t.co/J29QGEsSSo

The 24-year-old most recently took part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where he finished third. He lost 6-2, 6-2 to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals but beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4 in the third-place playoff.

Ruud also won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for his fair play and demeanor both on and off the court. He became the first person other than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to win the award since 2003.

"A big thanks to everyone who voted for me for this year’s ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. I feel very, very honoured and happy to win this prize this year. I will try to keep my mood in the right place for next year. Can’t wait to be back on court," Ruud stated.

ATP Tour @atptour



@CasperRuud98 | #ATPAwards “I feel very, very honoured and happy to win this prize this year.” “I feel very, very honoured and happy to win this prize this year.” @CasperRuud98 | #ATPAwards https://t.co/ULDmY80dOs

Casper Ruud will begin 2023 season at United Cup

Casper Ruud in action during an exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Mexico City's Plaza de Toros Monumental de México.

Casper Ruud will start his 2023 season at the inaugural edition of the United Cup, which starts on December 29. The 24-year-old will lead Norway's hopes in the tournament alongside Ulrikke Eikeri and Viktor Durasovic, among others.

They are drawn in Group E, alongside Italy and Brazil. Ruud is set to take on Thiago Monteiro and Matteo Berrettini in the singles.

The 24-year-old will then compete in the ASB Classic in Auckland, which will commence on January 9. Ruud is the top seed in the ATP 250 event and will be a heavy favorite to win it.

Other seeded players in the tournament include Holger Rune, Cameron Norrie, Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundolo, Alexander Bublik, John Isner and Sebastian Baez.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes