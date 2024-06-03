Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian penned an adorable message regarding parenting for their daughter Olympia. He recalled his childhood memories with his mother while observing that he was doing the same thing for his daughter as his mother did with him.

Serena Williams got married to Alexis Ohanian in 2017. The couple has also been blessed with two children, Olympia and Adira.

Alexis Ohanian on X(formerly Twitter) shared an adorable post regarding parenting Olympia, reminiscing about his childhood memories with his mother. The 41-year-old claimed he is doing the same thing to his six-year-old daughter as his mother.

He, like a proud parent, wrote-

"When I was around Olympia’s age, I remember often catching my mom just staring at me, smiling. I’d notice her doing it and be weirded out like “Mom, why are you staring at me???” — now I just caught myself doing it to Olympia…"

Serena Williams and Ohanian were blessed with another baby in August 2023. While announcing the arrival of their newborn child, Alex Ohanian posted a very loving message on Instagram, calling his superstar wife - GMOAT(Greatest Mother of All Time).

His announcement post was captioned-

"@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT," he said. "Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced Olympia to her baby sister."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner retired from tennis in September 2022. She is currently enjoying her life both as a mother and an entrepreneur.

Serena Williams: "Tennis obviously was my first love, and it will always be my first love"

Serena Wiliams speaks

Serena Williams had a very candid chat about tennis and her kids on an episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She spoke extensively about whether she misses tennis after retirement to having two girls at home.

Serena was asked, "What has that transition been like for you?" To which, the former Wimbledon champion had a very passionate answer. She claimed that she misses tennis and it will always be her first love.

She was quoted as saying-

"Tennis obviously was my first love, and it will always be my first love and it's something that I will always be so passionate about... I will never love anything as much as tennis- There's no adrenaline like that."

Williams later opened up about how she loves to volunteer at her daughter's school and also joked that she is just Olympia's mom at her school and not the 'Serena Williams'.

She was quoted as saying -

"I'm really competitive about it too(Volunteering). I want to volunteer. Sometimes, like, I sign my name up whenever I can, whenever there's spot open, I'm like oh you're the one, you're the one. I'm Olympia's mom and not Serena Williams (Laughs)."

