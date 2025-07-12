Several famous faces were in attendance for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships' women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. Martina Navratilova, Kate Middleton and Matthew McConaughey were among them, as they witnessed the battle between the Pole and the American from the iconic Centre Court's Royal box.

On Saturday, July 12, former No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post, confirming her presence for Swiatek and Anisimova's final.

"Hello Lightness My Old Friend:)" Navratilova captioned her post, which featured an image of her standing in an empty Centre Court.

Kate Middleton or Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she is better known these days, was also in the house.

Behind the Princess of Wales sat another former No. 1 in Garbine Muguruza, who won the women's singles title at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey was captured on camera sitting beside his wife, Camila, the renowned Brazilian-American model and designer.

Other celebrities to grace Centre Court with their presence on the day included Hayley Atwell, Joey King, Sir Mo Farah, Ambika Mod, Pixie Lott, Luke Evans, Ant McPartlin, Cara Delevingne, Maya Jama, Ryan Seacrest, Rebecca Ferguson, Sam Mendes, Nicky Hilton, and David Walliams.

While there was no lack of star power on Centre Court, the tennis they were witness to was lopsided to say the least. Iga Swiatek, a former No. 1 and five-time Slam winner, ruthlessly dismantled Amanda Anisimova, with the American's level being a far cry from what it was during the semifinals against Aryna Sabalenka.

Iga Swiatek crushes Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final; delivers double bagel blow to shellshocked American

Amanda Anisimova cuts a dejected figure during her loss to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova, despite her impressive performances leading up to the final, was nowhere near Iga Swiatek's level in the women's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Pole was dominant with both her first and second serves, and also converted six out of the nine break-point chances she engineered throughout the contest.

By the end of the one-sided battle, the American was left to rue what might have been, as she had no option but to tearfully settle for a 0-6, 0-6 defeat; a first for a women's singles final in the history of The Championships.

For Swiatek, it was euphoria, as the win marked her first title triumph since the 2024 French Open and also her maiden success under coach Wim Fissette's tutelage. The Pole now has six Major singles titles, with the Australian Open being the only Grand Slam she hasn't won.

