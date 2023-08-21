Rennae Stubbs, who previously coached Serena Williams, has voiced her concerns regarding Novak Djokovic's triumph over Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final.

Casting doubts, Stubbs questioned the possibility of a let being missed when the Spaniard had a match point, a scenario that may have changed the result of the match.

The former Australian tennis player described the match as truly incredible. However, she expressed a degree of certainty that there was a let on match point in the second set tiebreak.

Encouraging fans to watch Alcaraz's reaction after Djokovic's serve, she emphasized that her intention was not to diminish the Serb's achievement. She acknowledged the 36-year-old's remarkable effort. Nonetheless, the Australian couldn't help but express her disappointment in case the speculated let on match point was indeed true.

Rennae Stubbs posted on her social media account after the Cincinnati Open final.

"Unbelievable match! Unbelievable but I’m fairly certain there was a let on MP! Take a listen and watch Carlos reaction. Not taking it away from Novak, what an effort but man sucks if it’s true." she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

In the Cincinnati Open 2023 final, a captivating showdown unfolded as Novak Djokovic triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz. Securing a firm hold on the championship title, the Serb achieved the final score of 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4). The match was eagerly anticipated, especially considering Alcaraz's previous victory over the World No. 2 in the Wimbledon 2023 final.

Novak Djokovic adds to his array of records and milestones with a triumph over Carlos Alcaraz

Cincinnati Open

In a remarkable turnaround, Djokovic staged an impressive comeback, gaining redemption against the Spaniard in the Cincinnati Open final. The achievement comes merely a month after his loss to World No. 1 Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. With the victory, the 23-time Major winner further expanded his collection of records and milestones.

At the age of 36, he now boasts 68 'Big Titles'. Djokovic's impressive record showcases his ability to secure a 'Big Title' every 3.2 tournaments he participates in, tallying 68 victories in 215 events so far. He maintains a comfortable lead of nine trophies ahead of his closest competitor Rafael Nadal, who has 59 titles, with an average of 3.5 events per win.

Roger Federer, who retired at the last year's Laver Cup, clinched a Big Title every 4.4 tournaments he contested, amassing 54 wins in 240 events.

The Serb further solidified his record for ATP Masters 1000 titles, now standing at 39. Nadal is in second place with 36 trophies.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis