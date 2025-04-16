"Challenging Holger Rune & Tomas Machac for shortest shorts is crazy" - Fans react to Sydney Sweeney trying tennis in latest photoshoot

Sydney Sweeney has established herself as one of the most bankable actors of her generation. She has amassed a huge fan following thanks to her various roles across movies and television. Thus, it's not surprising that there's a huge reaction to whatever she does.

Sweeney's latest social media post has fans abuzz. She dolled up as a glamorous tennis player for a photoshoot, which she initially uploaded on Instagram and was later amplified on X (Twitter).

Ardent tennis fans were quick to draw comparisons between Sweeney and pros Holger Rune and Tomas Machac. The two are known for their penchant for skimpy shorts, something which the Hollywood diva rocked with ease in her photos.

"Challenging Rune and Machac for shortest shorts is crazy work," the fan wrote.

Other fans compared Sweeney's dive into tennis to her friend Zendaya's film Challengers, which was set in the world of tennis.

"challengers 2," commented another fan.

Some other fans praised Sweeney, while others weren't impressed with her trying to cosplay as a tennis player. One fan even took a dig at her ex-fiance Jonathan Davino. The two called off their engagement a couple of weeks ago.

"She is such an icon," commented one fan.

"Each photo is better than the last," added another fan.

"Her ex fiance is in shambles rn," joked one fan.

"That’s not how you play tennis," wrote another user.

"Tooooo posed I cringed," one fan said.

Sweeney's latest photoshoot comes in the midst of her current shooting schedule for the third season of HBO's hit show, Euphoria. She essays the role of Cassie Howard and her performance in the second season of the teen drama earned her unanimous praise.

Sydney Sweeney spotted shooting a wedding scene for Season 3 of Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney (L) at an awards show earlier this year. (Photo: Getty)

The upcoming season of Euphoria is set to feature a time jump, in which the main characters of the show will graduate high school and move on with their lives. Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, who was involved romantically with Jacob Elordi's character, Nate, appears to tie the knot if the latest leaks are to be believed.

If a short clip posted by a fan account of the show is anything to go by, then Sweeney's character will settle down. The account posted a short video of her in a wedding dress.

Fans weren't pleased with Sweeney's character hopelessly pining after Elordi's character in the previous season. If this leak turns out to be true and the person she is marrying turns out to be Elordi's character, then they are in store for more heartbreak.

