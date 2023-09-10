"Champion" Coco Gauff poses with coach Brad Gilbert and his daughter Zoe after winning maiden Grand Slam title at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff posed for a celebratory picture with her coach Brad Gilbert and his daughter Zoe after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

On Saturday, September 9, Gauff claimed a remarkable 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka in just over two hours to win her first-ever US Open title. Following her win, the American rushed over to stands to embrace her family. She also shared warm hugs with her coaches, Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba.

Gauff's partnership with Gilbert, which began during the North American hard court swing in the lead-up to the US Open, yielded immediate success as she won her maiden WTA 500 title in Washington. Subsequently, she won her first-ever WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open and has now claimed her biggest career-title at the New York Major.

Following her US Open triumph, Coco Gauff posed for a picture with Brad Gilbert and his daughter Zoe, proudly holding her shiny new trophy aloft. Gilbert shared the picture on social media and introduced the 19-year-old as "the champion."

"The champion @CocoGauff and my daughter Zoe @usopen," he posted.

"God puts you through trials and this makes this moment even more sweeter than I can imagine" - Coco Gauff after winning US Open 2023 title

Coco Gauff with the US Open trophy

During the post-match trophy presentation following her win over Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final, Coco Gauff emphasized her determination to give it her all in order to secure her come-from-behind victory.

"I don't know [where I found the belief to turn this match around], I just knew that if I didn't give it my all, I had no shot at winning," she said.

The American also reflected on the significance of winning her maiden Grand Slam title on home soil. Additionally, she acknowledged the heartbreak of her defeat to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final, but recognized that the challenges in her journey made her win even sweeter.

"Oh my goodness. [Winning my first Grand Slam title on home soil] means so much to me. I feel like I'm a little bit in shock in this moment. That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me. But I realized, God puts you through tribulations and trials and this makes this moment even more sweeter than I can imagine," she added.

Coco Gauff will rise to a career-high ranking of World No. 3 on Monday, following her triumph at the US Open. Meanwhile, runner-up Aryna Sabalenka will claim the top spot in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.