Charleston Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

Day 2 of the Charleston Open 2025 will mark the end of the first round as well as the start of the second round on Tuesday, April 1. Some matches on the first day of the tournament couldn't be completed due to the weather playing spoilsport. Sofia Kenin took the early lead during her first-round match against Bernarda Pera on Monday, and will look to finish the job today.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Katie Volynets, Robin Montgomery and Caty McNally were some of the winners on Monday. Maria Sakkari will aim to join them in the second round on Tuesday.

Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova will take to the court on Tuesday for their second-round matches. The former will face Caroline Dolehide, while the latter will take on Veronika Kudermetova. Danielle Collins will commence her title defense against compatriot Montgomery.

With some exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Charleston Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Charleston Open 2025

Credit One Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Maria Sakkari vs (WC) Marina Stakusic

Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera

Followed by: Olivia Gadecki vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Caroline Dolehide vs (2) Madison Keys

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Robin Montgomery vs (7) Danielle Collins

Followed by: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Althea Gibson Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Heather Watson vs (Q) Irina Shymanovich

Followed by: Erika Andreeva vs (Q) Louisa Chirico

Followed by: Lucia Bronzetti vs (Q) Zhang Shuai

Followed by: Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova vs Sophie Chang/Rasheeda McAdoo

To view the complete order of play, click here.

Charleston Open 2025: Where to Watch

Danielle Collins at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Charleston Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Charleston Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will take place only on the biggest court at the venue, the Credit One Stadium, and will not begin before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, all courts) Start Time (Evening session, Credit One Stadium) USA, Canada April 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET April 1, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET UK April 1, 2025, 4:00 p.m. GMT April 1, 2025, 11:00 p.m. GMT India April 1, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST April 2, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST

