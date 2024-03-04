Charlize Theron, Lindsey Vonn, Catherine Zeta-Jones & other celebrities in attendance during Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix Slam exhibition

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Rafael Nadal in three sets in a nail-biting encounter at the Netflix Slam, a live exhibition match streamed globally on Sunday, March 3.

The Netflix Slam was produced by the American streaming giant and hosted by MGM Resorts International. The event was headlined by the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal, and the World No. 2 Alcaraz.

Nadal took the first set 6-3, but Alcaraz bounced back and won the second set 6-4. The final set was a nail-biter, where the 20-year-old edged out Nadal 14-12 in the tie-break, sealing his victory.

The exhibition match, which took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, was attended by a star-studded crowd, including the Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, her husband Michael Douglas, South African-American actress Charlize Theron, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and Zimbabwean-American actress Danai Gurira.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the guest list also included former Spanish basketball player and six-time NBA All-Star, Pau Gasol, American ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, and American golfer and former U.S. Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie West.

"Great to see these legends!" Vonn wrote on Instagram as she shared a selfie with Gasol and West.

Lindsey Vonn on Instagram

In addition to the main match, the event will also showcase other games with Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Frances Tiafoe, and Sam Querrey. Furthermore, there is a doubles match scheduled for Monday, March 4, featuring Mike Bryan and Eugenie Bouchard against Bob Bryan and Asia Muhammed.

Rafael Nadal praises Carlos Alcaraz following his loss in the Netflix Slam, hopes not to face the young Spaniard many times

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at The Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal praised Carlos Alcaraz after their exciting match in the Netflix Slam, where the former lost in three sets.

Nadal expressed his joy at being able to compete against Alcaraz, especially considering injury setbacks that had sidelined him for the past two years.

"It was great. I was supposed to be here last year; unfortunately, due to some issues, I was not able to be here, I enjoyed a lot. Congratulations to Carlos for a great match," he said during the trophy presentation.

"And on a personal level, yeah great. I was not able to play a lot for the last two years so to play here with Carlos in front of an amazing crowd in Las Vegas means a lot to me. Super happy,' he added.

The 37-year-old admitted that playing against Alcaraz was very tough and praised the 20-year-old's achievements. The senior Spaniard jokingly said that the good thing is that he will not encounter Alcaraz frequently on the court but can cheer for him as a fan.

"Well, first of all it's a big challenge. I mean, it's a completely different generation. I think in Spain, we should be very very happy about having somebody like Carlos coming. You know, he's an amazing player at only 20 years old," he said.

"Already, he won two Slams and couple of very important tournaments. So yeah, the good thing is, as a player, I will not face (him) many times, but as a fan, I will keep enjoying him for such a long time hopefully," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here