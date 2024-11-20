Novak Djokovic hilariously playing the popular hanging bread game while crawling like a baby has sparked amusing reactions from tennis fans. They have joked about how a lack of tennis has caused Djokovic to partake in such crazy activities.

Djokovic has had an underwhelming season, albeit by his standards, where he only managed to win one event. However, as fate would have it, that one triumph turned out to be the Olympic Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which the Serb has yearned for many years.

After being knocked out of the US Open in the third round by Alexei Popyrin, the world was stunned and began to question what the Serb had in store next. However, now 37 years old, the 24-time Major champion acknowledged that he had no long-term career goals in his mind and wished to spend more time with his family.

Since the US Open, he only played a couple of exhibition events and the Shanghai Masters, and even though he qualified for the ATP Finals, where he was the defending champion, he decided to withdraw.

Djokovic, who has become active on TikTok this year, shared a hilarious video of himself doing the hanging bread challenge where a person has to grab a hanging piece of bread with just their their mouth. He used a tennis ball instead of bread and also crawled like a baby.

This video left fans in splits, and they expressed their delight on the social media platform X.

"Someone check on him hello????" the fan joked.

Another fan wasn't surprised to see the Serb in this after his longtime rival Rafael Nadal hung up his racket at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

"Why did you surprise? everyone's mentality is more or less like this after Rafa retired," the fan commented.

Here are some other reactions from the fans:

"He took 'He is not human' seriously," a fan said.

"Other tennis players fighting for their lives at Davis Cup meanwhile Djokovic:" a fan quipped.

"Went crazy from not playing tennis for so long," another fan chimed in.

"This is why those hateful Nolefam will never make me hate the Djoker. He is a unique and special individual and I don't have the necessary qualifications to say anything about his tennis. GOAT," a fan opined.

"I am going to play in the first week of the 2025 season" - Novak Djokovic has set his sights on his next target

The Serb at the Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic recently attended a EuroLeague basketball game between Crvena Zvezda and Alba Berlin. During halftime, he was interviewed by Sport Klub where he clearly stated that tennis was his top priority.

"Tennis is still my focus! I am going at full throttle in the off-season, we go for another ride. I just needed to recharge and refresh a bit after an exhausting year," the Serb said." (translated from Croatian)

Djokovic said he was planning to play a warm-up event in the opening week of the 2025 season following which he was going to aim for his 25th Grand Slam at his strongest Major, the Australian Open.

"I am going to play in the first week of the season, I am just not sure yet where. Then, of course, Australian Open," he added.

Novak Djokovic had a 37-9 record this year and his last match came in the finals of the Shanghai Masters where he lost to Jannik Sinner. He will finish the year as World No. 7.

