Chengdu Open 2023: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The fifth edition of the Chengdu Open will start on September 21, and we could see some exciting tennis action at the start of the Asian swing on the ATP Tour.

Pablo Carreno Busta won the last edition of the ATP 250 event in 2019 by beating Alexander Bublik in the final. However, the Spaniard will not be competing this season.

The likes of Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, and Grigor Dimitrov will be among the title contenders. On that note, let's take a look at everything one needs to know about the Chengdu Open.

What is the Chengdu Open?

The Chengdu Open is a hard-court tournament that is part of the ATP 250 series. The inaugural edition of the competition took place in 2016, with Karen Khachanov winning it by defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas in the final.

Denis Istomin, Bernard Tomic, and Pablo Carreno Busta are the other players who've triumphed in Chengdu.

Venue

The Sichuan International Tennis Center in Chengdu, China, is the venue for the Chengdu Open 2023.

Players

Lorenzo Musetti in action at the Open

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at the Chengdu Open and will be a heavy favorite to win it. The German made a return to the Top 10 of the ATP rankings by reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open and will be eager to start his Asian swing strongly.

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti will also be expected to have a good run in Chendgu and is capable of going all the way if he is at his best.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov is another player who can challenge for the ATP 250 trophy. The Bulgarian has produced a few promising performances so far this season, and it will be interesting to see how he starts his Asian swing.

Dan Evans is seeded fourth in the tournament and will be in good spirits after helping Great Britain reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

Fifth seed Alexander Bublik is another player who can be a formidable opponent on his day, while the likes of Max Purcell, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Aleksandar Vukic complete the list of seeded players and are all capable of doing well in Chengdu.

Schedule

The main draw of the Chengdu Open will start on September 21, while the quarterfinals are scheduled for September 24.

The semifinals are set to take place on September 25, while the men's singles final will be held on September 26.

Prize money breakdown

The total prize money for the ATP 250 event is $1,152,805, and the men's singles champion will earn $175,340 and 250 ranking points.

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $175,340 250 Runner-up $102,285 150 Semifinals $60,130 90 Quarrterfinals $34,840 45 Round of 16 $20,320 20 Round of 32 $12,365 0

Where to watch Chengdu Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings in Chengdu live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches in Chengdu on TSN.