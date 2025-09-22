Chengdu Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Lorenzo Musetti, Alejandro Tabilo & others in action- TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Chengdu Open has lived up to expectations this week. Day Seven will present the men's singles and doubles final at the popular hard court event.
After cruising past Shang Juncheng and Marcos Giron in the initial few rounds, Nakashima was stunned by Alejandro Tabilo in the last four. The in-form Chilean defeated him in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(0).
Alexander Shevchenko's amazing run also came to an end in the semifinals. The Ukrainian defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Taro Daniel but couldn't ruffle the feathers of Lorenzo Musetti.
There will be a new champion at the Chengdu Open this year. Shang Junchen won the event in 2024 but was eliminated in the second round this week.
With all to play for in the championship matches on Day Seven, let's look at the line-up, TV schedule and more:
Chegdu Open 2025 Schedule: Day 7
September 23, 2025
Centre Court:
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time:
Robin Hasse / Constantin Frantzen vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens
Not Before 7:00 p.m. local time
(1) Lorenzo Musetti vs Alejandro Tabilo
Chengdu Open 2025: Where to Watch and TV streaming details
Viewers can watch the Chengdu Open on the following websites and streaming platforms:
Africa/Asia 1 – beIN SPORTS Middle East
Latin America - ESPN International Latam
Eastern Europe* – Setanta Stans
Australia – beIN Sports Australia
Canada – TSN
a – ESPN International China
Cyprus – CYTA
Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport
Denmark – TV2 Denmark
Baltics* – TV3 Baltics
France – Eurosport France
Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia
Japan – WOWOW
Korea, South – Eclat
Netherlands – Ziggo Sport
New Zealand – Tennis TV
Norway – TV2 Norway
Poland – Polsat
Portugal – Sport TV Portugal
Spain – Telefonica / Movistar
Sweden; Finland – TV4 AB
United Kingdom; Ireland; Gibraltar; Isle of Man – Sky UK
United States; Puerto Rico; Virgin Islands – Tennis Channel
Fans can also watch the Chengdu Open with a Tennis TV subscription. The ATP 250 event will be streamed on the verified tennis application on Tuesday.
Chengdu Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Day Seven will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. The men's final will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Chengdu.