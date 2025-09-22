Chengdu Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Lorenzo Musetti, Alejandro Tabilo & others in action- TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Chengdu Open has lived up to expectations this week. Day Seven will present the men's singles and doubles final at the popular hard court event.

Ad

After cruising past Shang Juncheng and Marcos Giron in the initial few rounds, Nakashima was stunned by Alejandro Tabilo in the last four. The in-form Chilean defeated him in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(0).

Alexander Shevchenko's amazing run also came to an end in the semifinals. The Ukrainian defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Taro Daniel but couldn't ruffle the feathers of Lorenzo Musetti.

There will be a new champion at the Chengdu Open this year. Shang Junchen won the event in 2024 but was eliminated in the second round this week.

Ad

Trending

With all to play for in the championship matches on Day Seven, let's look at the line-up, TV schedule and more:

Chegdu Open 2025 Schedule: Day 7

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

September 23, 2025

Ad

Centre Court:

Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time:

Robin Hasse / Constantin Frantzen vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens

Not Before 7:00 p.m. local time

(1) Lorenzo Musetti vs Alejandro Tabilo

Chengdu Open 2025: Where to Watch and TV streaming details

Musetti signs autographs at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Viewers can watch the Chengdu Open on the following websites and streaming platforms:

Ad

Africa/Asia 1 – beIN SPORTS Middle East

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Eastern Europe* – Setanta Stans

Australia – beIN Sports Australia

Canada – TSN

a – ESPN International China

Cyprus – CYTA

Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport

Denmark – TV2 Denmark

Baltics* – TV3 Baltics

France – Eurosport France

Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia

Japan – WOWOW

Korea, South – Eclat

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Tennis TV

Norway – TV2 Norway

Poland – Polsat

Portugal – Sport TV Portugal

Spain – Telefonica / Movistar

Ad

Sweden; Finland – TV4 AB

United Kingdom; Ireland; Gibraltar; Isle of Man – Sky UK

United States; Puerto Rico; Virgin Islands – Tennis Channel

Fans can also watch the Chengdu Open with a Tennis TV subscription. The ATP 250 event will be streamed on the verified tennis application on Tuesday.

Chengdu Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Day Seven will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. The men's final will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Chengdu.

Country Start Time Start Time - Evening Session China September 23, 2025 - 4:00 p.m. September 23, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. USA, Canada September 23, 2025 - 4:00 a.m. September 23, 2025 - 7:00 a.m India September 23, 2025 - 1:30 p.m. September 23, 2025 - 4:30 p.m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More