"Cherish these matches, they won’t keep on happening" - Tennis fans cannot contain their excitement ahead of blockbuster QF clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all set to meet for the 59th time on the ATP tour
Shyam Kamal
Modified May 30, 2022 12:35 PM IST
News

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all set for their record-extending 59th clash on the ATP tour, this time in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. The World No. 1 defeated Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round in straight sets and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, was stretched to five sets by a perseverant Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. With Djokovic currently leading the head-to-head against the Mallorcan 30-28, the latter will be looking to get one step closer to pulling the tie back in his favor.

🚨 IT. IS. ON. 🚨 Nadal vs Djokovic: Episode 59 incoming!@RafaelNadal @DjokerNole #RolandGarros https://t.co/YY73DMjiIl

The Serb was the victor the last time the duo faced off, besting the Spaniard in four sets at the 2021 French Open. Now that revenge for the 35-year-old is on the line as well, this quarter-final clash is without a doubt the most exciting match-up tennis fans have been treated to this year.

LEGENDARY@RafaelNadal reaches a 16th final eight in Paris passing a titanic battle with Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3#RolandGarros https://t.co/TIxTUM8xYL

Users on social media were more than aware of the fact, with many flocking to Twitter to express their thoughts and views on the matter. Fans were understandably split with their own biases, with both Nadal and Djokovic having an almost equal share of supporters and detractors.

While many expect the Serb to pull through based on his relatively low competition load and current form, others pointed out the fallacy of doubting the World No. 5 in an event where he has lifted the trophy 13 times to date.

The majority of fans were simply happy about the idea of the two finally meeting after almost an entire year, remarking that, no matter who ends up winning, these memories should be cherished and treasured.

"We are lucky to be able to watch Djokovic vs Nadal at Roland Garros once again. Cherish these matches, they won’t keep on happening. Whatever side you’re on, trust in your guy and be respectful. May the best man win," one fan tweeted.
We are lucky to be able to watch Djokovic V Nadal at @rolandgarros once againCherish these matches, they won’t keep on happening… Whatever side you’re on, trust in your guy and be respectful. May the best man win
@TennisPuneet @rolandgarros I hope the audience is respectful to Novak because this is probably the last time you will see these two legends playing against each other there.. If they were real tennis fans they would enjoy every last minute of it without demeaning the players.
@TennisTV @RafaelNadal @DjokerNole What I'd do to watch this blockbuster battle one more time with both the legends playing such high level right now 😍😍 the only drawback is that this time around it's not for the grand finale but rather a surprisingly early meet up in quarter finals 🫤 I'll go with Djoker 🙈🙈
"I’m cautiously optimistic that Novak can pull a win again, but I’d never bet against Rafa on this court. I thought Novak was favorite in 2020., yet Rafa won easily. After winning the Australian Open, he probably feels less pressure than Novak. It’s gonna be a battle, that’s for sure," another user posted.
On Tuesday, Nadal won't be the favorite according to bookmakers for just the third time in his Roland Garros history:2005 semifinal vs Federer✅2015 quarterfinal vs Djokovic❌2022 quarterfinal vs Djokovic ?In 110 out of 113 matches, he was priced as the favorite.
Nadal/Djokovic/Alcaraz/Zverev all into the quarterfinalsOnly one will make the Roland-Garros finalLet the Hunger Games begin https://t.co/8dGhbUBDOJ
"Cheering for Nadal but.... after 5 sets and going up against Djokovic who looks to be back, have to think Djokovic will take it," one account posted.
Nadal's career record of 109-3 at the French Open is one of the craziest stats ever in any sportBut he's a 7/4 (+175) underdog against Djokovic in the QF. The first time he's been an underdog here since 2015, also vs Djokovic. Third time ever (2005 vs Federer)@bgtennisnation
The amount of times each player lost serve from the top half during the first four rounds:Djokovic: 3 times Alcaraz: 7 timesNadal: 9 times Zverev: 12 timesDjokovic's serve has been 🔥 and it could make all the difference as we get closer to the finish line. Idemo! 💪👊
"The 59th edition of the greatest sporting rivalry, Nadal vs Djokovic, at the Roland Garros QF tomorrow. Pity it has come this soon, due to the seedings & the draw," another user tweeted.
The 59th edition of the *greatest sporting rivalry* #Nadal vs #Djokovic, at the #RolandGarros QF tomo🔥A pity it has come this soon, due to the seedings & the draw.Nole leads 30-28 overall Rafa leads 19-8 on clay, 7-2 at RGNole won their SF meeting at RG2021#VamosRafa 👍👍
Rafael Nadal is going to beat Novak Djokovic. His level is much higher than Djokovic’s. Trust Fernando’s trained eye. His fitness will be fine. Long matches have never bothered Rafa at majors due to the day off. Healthy Rafa is much too good. He really is. #fernandoknows
Let's have nobody 'appreciating both players' in the French Open quarter-final.You're either a Rafael Nadal person or a Novak Djokovic person, and that's it.

The winner of the clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could potentially face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals

The winner of the Nadal-Djokovic clash could take on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the French Open
Whoever wins the match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Tuesday could be in store for an even sterner test in the semifinals. The other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw will be contested between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, and the latter is seen as the favorite by many to reach the last four.

Elite 8 Activate!Carlos Alcaraz upholds his billing as the teenage challenger to the Big 3 world order, coasting past Karen Khachanov, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.With the win, Alcaraz locks up a heavyweight quarterfinal lineup on the men's side, featuring multiple compelling storylines. https://t.co/29JvByH13j
The teenager recently beat both players back-to-back at the Madrid Open en route to the title, becoming the first player in history to beat the duo in the same clay tournament. Alcaraz is the first seeded player Zverev will face off against at the French Open this year, and the German is still looking for his first top-10 win at a Grand Slam.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
