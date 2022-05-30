"Cherish these matches, they won’t keep on happening" - Tennis fans cannot contain their excitement ahead of blockbuster QF clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all set for their record-extending 59th clash on the ATP tour, this time in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. The World No. 1 defeated Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round in straight sets and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, was stretched to five sets by a perseverant Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. With Djokovic currently leading the head-to-head against the Mallorcan 30-28, the latter will be looking to get one step closer to pulling the tie back in his favor.
The Serb was the victor the last time the duo faced off, besting the Spaniard in four sets at the 2021 French Open. Now that revenge for the 35-year-old is on the line as well, this quarter-final clash is without a doubt the most exciting match-up tennis fans have been treated to this year.
Users on social media were more than aware of the fact, with many flocking to Twitter to express their thoughts and views on the matter. Fans were understandably split with their own biases, with both Nadal and Djokovic having an almost equal share of supporters and detractors.
While many expect the Serb to pull through based on his relatively low competition load and current form, others pointed out the fallacy of doubting the World No. 5 in an event where he has lifted the trophy 13 times to date.
The majority of fans were simply happy about the idea of the two finally meeting after almost an entire year, remarking that, no matter who ends up winning, these memories should be cherished and treasured.
"We are lucky to be able to watch Djokovic vs Nadal at Roland Garros once again. Cherish these matches, they won’t keep on happening. Whatever side you’re on, trust in your guy and be respectful. May the best man win," one fan tweeted.
"I’m cautiously optimistic that Novak can pull a win again, but I’d never bet against Rafa on this court. I thought Novak was favorite in 2020., yet Rafa won easily. After winning the Australian Open, he probably feels less pressure than Novak. It’s gonna be a battle, that’s for sure," another user posted.
"Cheering for Nadal but.... after 5 sets and going up against Djokovic who looks to be back, have to think Djokovic will take it," one account posted.
"The 59th edition of the greatest sporting rivalry, Nadal vs Djokovic, at the Roland Garros QF tomorrow. Pity it has come this soon, due to the seedings & the draw," another user tweeted.
The winner of the clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could potentially face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals
Whoever wins the match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Tuesday could be in store for an even sterner test in the semifinals. The other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw will be contested between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, and the latter is seen as the favorite by many to reach the last four.
The teenager recently beat both players back-to-back at the Madrid Open en route to the title, becoming the first player in history to beat the duo in the same clay tournament. Alcaraz is the first seeded player Zverev will face off against at the French Open this year, and the German is still looking for his first top-10 win at a Grand Slam.