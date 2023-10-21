Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer's childhood photos were recently uploaded by the British player's mother, Judy Murray. She compared the Big Four's younger pictures and compared them with their present selves.

The Big Four, namely; Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray, dominated tennis for several years.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is fresh off his recent conquest at the 2023 US Open where he made history by becoming the first man to level Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

In the Flushing Meadows summit clash, the Serbian overpowered Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3, to lift his 4th title at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old's arch-rival Rafael Nadal has been sidelined from the ATP Tour for an entire season. This is after he sustained a hip injury during his performance at the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard is in rehabilitation following a corrective surgery and will potentially mark his return next year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer walked away from tennis last year in a bitter-sweet ceremony during the 2023 Laver Cup. Although the tennis world misses the Swiss Maestro in action, his presence is frequently felt in the sport as he actively participates in numerous sporting events.

The final name on the Big Four list, Andy Murray, witnessed multiple disappointing exits at the Zhuhai Championships and the China Open. Later, he fell short during his Shanghai Masters campaign where he suffered a shock defeat at the hands of World No. 41 Roman Safiullin, 6-3, 6-2.

In a recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Brit ace's mother Judy Murray posted childhood photos of the Big Four side by side with their present selves.

Rafael Nadal: "Did not imagine Novak Djokovic winning three Grand Slams this season"

Novak Djokovic with his 2023 US Open trophy

Rafael Nadal expressed his amazement at Novak Djokovic winning three Majors - the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open - in a recent interview with Agencia EFE.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also highlighted that he thought the younger players like Carlos Alcaraz could prove detrimental to the Serb's chances this year.

"The truth is that I imagined Djokovic winning [a] Grand Slam this season, but I did not imagine him winning three because I think there is another young generation that is very powerful. Alcaraz had a great opportunity at Roland Garros to prevent Djokovic from winning, but what happened physically happened to him, although after he made up for it and achieved something historic at Wimbledon," Nadal added.

The only Grand Slam the Serbian legend didn't win was Wimbledon, where Carlos Alcaraz thwarted him in a thrilling five-setter final. As we move towards 2024, the question remains - How much is the young prodigy going to obstruct Djokovic's success on the big stage?

