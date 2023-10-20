Rafael Nadal continues to be surprised by Novak Djokovic, as he said in a recent interview that while he expected the Serb to win a Grand Slam this season, he did not quite imagine that Djokovic would win three.

The World No. 1 began his year with a victory at the Australian Open, where he won his 22nd Slam to go level with Nadal in the Slam race. He then beat Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open to become the first man in the Open Era to win 23 Majors, also becoming the first male to complete the Triple Career Grand Slam.

At Wimbledon, however, Djokovic fell one victory short, falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the final in a marathon five-setter. The 36-year-old returned to winning ways at the US Open next, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final and becoming the first player, male or female, to win 24 Grand Slams in the Open Era.

Speaking to Agencia EFE in a recent interview, Rafael Nadal lavished praise on his arch-rival, stating that he has achieved something historic and that there was nothing to do but congratulate him.

At the same time, the Mallorcan asserted that he had believed the younger generation would prove troublesome for the Serb, especially with the rise of Alcaraz.

"In the end, we all know that Djokovic is what he is and that he has achieved something historic, something that had never been achieved before and we can only congratulate him," Nadal said.

"The truth is that I imagined Djokovic winning Grand Slam this season, but I did not imagine him winning three because I think there is another young generation that is very powerful. Alcaraz had a great opportunity at Roland Garros to prevent Djokovic from winning, but what happened physically happened to him, although after he made up for it and achieved something historic at Wimbledon," Nadal added.

"I hope, but I don't know" - Rafael Nadal on playing Olympics doubles with Carlos Alcaraz

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Rafael Nadal, who has been on the sidelines since the 2023 Australian Open with injury, also touched on the possibility of him competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in what could be his final year on the tour.

While the 22-time Grand Slam champion would very much love to be able to play doubles at the tournament alongside compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, he did not know yet whether it would be possible for him.

"I hope, but I don't know. If I'm fine and he wants to, then I'm delighted," Nadal said.

The 37-year-old is expected to make his comeback at the Australian Open at the start of next year, with the Olympics between July 26 and August 11.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here