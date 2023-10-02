China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 5

Day 5 of the 2023 China Open is lined up with some exciting matches right from the start.

The men will fight for a spot in the semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Rudd will face off in a rematch of last year's US Open final. Jannik Sinner will take on Grigor Dimitrov, while Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will be aiming to continue their challenge here as well.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will begin their campaigns in China. The latter will contest her first match since winning the US Open last month. Fellow Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko are also in the mix on Monday.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 5 of China Open 2023

Diamond Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Ugo Humbert vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Not before 2 pm local time: (8) Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry

Not before 4:30 pm local time: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (3) Coco Gauff

Not before 7:30 pm local time: Qinwen Zheng vs (5) Elena Rybakina

Not before 9 pm local time: Grigor Dimitrov vs (5) Jannik Sinner

Lotus Court

Starting at 11 om local time: Lesia Tsurenko vs Lin Zhu

Followed by: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Followed by: (Q) Ashlyn Krueger vs (7) Ons Jabeur

Not before 5 pm local time: (12) Petra Kvitova vs Liudmila Samsonova

Not before 7 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Casper Ruud

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network 11 am - 9 pm Second round (men's singles), First round (women's singles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on Day 5 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches on Day 5 of the tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 5 of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 5 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on all courts except Lotus court will start at 12:30 pm local time. Action on Lotus court will commence on 11 am local time.