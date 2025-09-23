China Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The ATP Tour’s top players are set for the 2025 China Open, scheduled from September 25 to October 1. Leading the field is World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who takes the top seed in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz. The two contested last year’s final in Beijing, with the Spaniard lifting the trophy.

Second seed Alexander Zverev comes into Beijing looking to turn things around after a rough few weeks. He was part of Team Europe’s disappointing Laver Cup campaign. Before that, he suffered a third-round exit at the US Open to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rounding out the top five seeds are Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti, and Karen Khachanov. The draw also features strong contenders like Andrey Rublev, Jakub Mensik, and Daniil Medvedev.

With the tournament just a few days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the 2025 China Open:

What is China Open?

The China Open is one of the most prominent tennis tournaments in Asia, held annually on outdoor hard courts in Beijing at the National Tennis Center. First staged in 2004 as part of the ATP and WTA Tours, it has quickly developed into one of the sport’s premier events in the region.

On the ATP Tour, Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most men’s singles titles with six, dominating the tournament between 2009 and 2015. He is followed by Michael Chang, who has won the trophy three times, while other past champions include Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Jim Courier, Andy Roddick, and others.

Venue

The 2025 China Open will be held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, where the tournament has been based since 2009. The venue is equipped with a variety of top-class courts, with the Diamond Court standing out as the main stage and hosting the singles and doubles finals.

Draw and players

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2024 China Open | Image Source: Getty

All players, including the seeds, will start from the opening round at the 2025 China Open, which makes for an action-packed first few days in Beijing.

The top half of the draw is led by No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner, joined by third seed Alex de Minaur, fifth seed Karen Khachanov, and seventh seed Jakub Mensik. Some standout first-round matchups include Sinner vs Marin Cilic, Khachanov vs Alexandre Muller, and Mensik vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

In the bottom half, second seed Alexander Zverev and fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti take charge, with sixth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Daniil Medvedev also in the mix. Opening-round highlights here include Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie, Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego, and Rublev vs Flavio Cobolli.

Schedule

The main draw of the 2025 China Open kicks off on Thursday, September 25, with all first-round matches being played that day. The second round follows on Saturday, September 27 and will also be wrapped up within the day.

Quarterfinal action is scheduled for Monday, September 29, leading into the semifinals on Tuesday. The tournament will come to an end on Wednesday, October 1, with the men’s singles final.

Prize money and ranking points

The total prize money for the 2025 China Open is set at $3,720,165. The men's singles champion will take home $751,075 with 500 ranking points. The runner-up will earn $404,105 along with 330 ranking points.

Both semifinalists will take home $215,360 each and 200 ranking points, while the four quarterfinalists will receive $110,030 apiece along with 100 ranking points. Players who exit in the Round of 16 will collect $58,735 and 50 ranking points.

Here's the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $751,075 500 Runner-up $404,105 330 Semi-finalist $215,360 200 Quarter-finalist $110,030 100 Round of 16 $58,735 50 Round of 32 $31,320 0

Where to watch China Open 2025?

Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:

United States; Puerto Rico; Virgin Islands: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Ireland; Gibraltar; Isle of Man: Sky UK

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

Japan: WOWOW

South Korea: Eclat

Spain: Telefonica/Movistar

Latin America: ESPN

Australia: beIN Sports Australia

China: ESPN International China

Denmark: TV2 Denmark

France: Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland.

