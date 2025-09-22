China Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The WTA Tour’s top stars are gearing up for the 2025 China Open, which will take place from September 24 to 28. As the first WTA 1000 event of the Asian hardcourt swing, the tournament features a high-profile field led by World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who enters on the back of a hard-fought title win at the Korea Open.

Second seed Coco Gauff arrives in Beijing as the defending champion after defeating Karolina Muchova in last year’s final. The American, however, is coming off a disappointing fourth-round exit to Naomi Osaka at the US Open and will be eager to rebound.

The rest of the top five seeds include Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, and Jessica Pegula. Notably, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will miss the event due to a minor injury. At the same time, home favorite Zheng Qinwen makes her return after being sidelined from the US Open with an injury.

With the tournament just a few days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the 2025 China Open:

What is China Open?

The China Open is one of the most prominent tennis tournaments in Asia, held annually on outdoor hard courts in Beijing at the National Tennis Center. First staged in 2004 as part of the ATP and WTA Tours, it has quickly developed into one of the sport’s premier events in the region.

On the WTA side, it has seen plenty of variety when it comes to champions. No one has managed to dominate the event for long, with the record standing at two titles each for Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Agnieszka Radwańska. Other big names such as Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova, Iga Swiatek, and Victoria Azarenka have also lifted the trophy.

Venue

The 2025 China Open will be held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, where the tournament has been based since 2009. The venue is equipped with a variety of top-class courts, with the Diamond Court standing out as the main stage and hosting the singles and doubles finals.

Draw and players

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2024 China Open | Image Source: Getty

All seeded players have received a first-round bye. In the first quarter, top seed Iga Swiatek headlines the section alongside fifth seed Jessica Pegula. Other notable names in this part of the draw include 12th seed Naomi Osaka, 16th seed Emma Navarro, 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk, 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya, and 30th seed Emma Raducanu.

The second quarter is headlined by fourth seed Mirra Andreeva. This section also features seventh seed Zheng Qinwen, 10th seed Clara Tauson, 14th seed Daria Kasatkina, 17th seed Diana Shnaider, 21st seed Victoria Mboko, 26th seed Linda Noskova, and 29th seed Dayana Yastremska.

In the third quarter, third seed Amanda Anisimova and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini are the top names. Other big names like 11th seed Elina Svitolina, 13th seed Karolina Muchova, 18th seed Paula Badosa, 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 27th seed Sofia Kenin, and 31st seed Wang Xinyu are also in this part of the draw.

Second seed Coco Gauff and eighth seed Elena Rybakina lead the last quarter. Former Grand Slam finalist Leylah Fernandez, ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 15th seed Belinda Bencic, 20th seed Elise Mertens, 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko, and 32nd seed Iva Jovic are some of the names to watch out for.

Schedule

The main draw of the 2025 China Open kicks off on Wednesday, September 24, with all first-round matches being played that day. The second round follows on Thursday, September 25 and will also be wrapped up within the day.

Quarterfinal action is scheduled for Friday, September 26, leading into the semifinals on Saturday. The tournament will come to an end on Sunday, September 28, with the women’s singles final.

Prize money and ranking points

The total prize money for the 2025 China Open is set at $8,963,700. The women's singles champion will take home $1,124,380 with 1,000 ranking points.

Here's the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $1,124,380 1000 Runner-up $597,890 650 Semifinals $332,160 390 Quarterfinals $189,075 215 Round of 16 $103,225 120 Round of 32 $60,400 65 Round of 64 $35,260 35 Round of 128 $23,760 10

Where to watch China Open 2025?

Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

Australia - beIN Sports

France - beIN Sports

Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Spain - Tennis Channel

Czech Republic - Canal+

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia - ESPN LATAM

China - MIGU

UAE - DAZN.

