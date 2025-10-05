China Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Amanda Anisimova and runner-up Linda Noskova earn?

Amanda Anisimova continued her impressive run by winning the 2025 China Open, defeating Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in the final on Sunday, October 5. The victory extended her strong run of form this season, and she will head into the Wuhan Open with plenty of confidence.

Anisimova's victory in Beijing earned her a hefty $1,124,380 from the tournament's total prize pool of $8,963,700, while Noskova took home $597,890. Second seed Coco Gauff and fifth seed Jessica Pegula each received $332,160 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, 16th seed Emma Navarro, unseeded Eva Lys, and Sonay Kartal each got $189,075 for reaching the quarterfinals.

In the fourth round, several big names bowed out of the tournament, including top seed Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Mirra Andreeva, 13th seed Karolina Muchova, 15th seed Belinda Bencic, 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk, Anastasia Potapova, Marie Bouzkova, and McCartney Kessler. Each left with $103,225.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the third round of the China Open -- including seventh seed and home favorite Zheng Qinwen, eighth seed Elena Rybakina, 18th seed Paula Badosa, 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 25th seed Leylah Fernandez, 27th seed Sofia Kenin, 30th seed Emma Raducanu, Camila Osorio, Lois Boisson, qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Maya Joint, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Zeynep Sonmez, wildcard Zhang Shuai, Barbora Krejcikova, and qualifier Priscilla Hon -- took home $60,400.

Players who exited in the second round of the main draw earned $35,260, while those who lost in the first round took home $23,760. In the qualifying rounds, players received $13,795 for reaching the second round and $7,155 for a first-round exit.

Jasmine Paolini & Sara Errani win China Open 2025 women's doubles title

Jasmine Paolini may have fallen short in singles at the 2025 China Open, but she made up for it in doubles by capturing the title alongside compatriot Sara Errani. The Italian duo defeated Miyu Kato and Fanny Stollar 6-7(1), 6-3, [10-2] in the final on Sunday, October 5. The champions earned $457,150, while the runners-up received $242,020.

Fourth seed Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko, along with wildcards Karolina Muchova and Priscilla Hon, earned $129,970 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Those knocked out in the quarterfinals got to keep $65,000, while those sent home in the second round and opening round pocketed $34,850 and $19,050, respectively.

