China Open prize money: How much did 2023 champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Liudmila Samsonova earn?

China Open 2023 came to an end on Sunday, October 8, with Iga Swiatek winning the WTA 1000 tournament which had a total prize pool of $8,127,389.

The Pole entered the competition in Beijing seeded second and reached the final following wins over Sara Sorribes Tormo, Varvara Gracheva, Magda Linette, Caroline Garcia, and Coco Gauff, whose 16-match winning streak she broke.

Here, Swiatek faced Liudmila Samsonmova and beat her 6-2, 6-3 to win her fifth title of the 2023 season and first at the WTA 1000 level. Overall, it's her sixth WTA 1000 title and 16th career singles title.

Her triumph will also see her inch closer to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA rankings, with the Belarusian leading by just 465 points now. Swiatek's performances in Beijing will see her win a prize money of $1,324,000 while runner-up Liudmila Samsomnova will be paid $780,000.

Gauff and Elena Rybakina were both eliminated in the semifinalists and they will each pocket $402,000. The likes of Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia and Jelena Ostapenko were all ousted in the quarterfinals of the China Open and they will each receive $185,018 in prize money.

The women who were beaten in the Round of 16 will each be paid $92,500 while those who were out in the second round will each receive $52,000. Players who were eliminated in the opening round of the China Open will each pocket a prize money of $32,325.

Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo won the women's doubles title at China Open 2023

Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova with the winners' trophy in Beijing

The unseeded duo of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova were crowned champions in the women's doubles tournament at the China Open by beating Mexican-Chinese pair Giuliana Olmos and Chan Hao-ching 3-6, 6-0 [10-4] in the final. This was the pair's first-ever WTA 1000 title.

Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo had a terrific tournament and did not drop a single set en route to the final. The Czech-Spanish duo will receive prize money of $390,218 while runners-up Olmos and Chan will pocket $218,000.

The pairs who were eliminated in the semifinals will each earn $117,500 while those ousted in the quarterfinals each receive 60,900. Teams who were eliminated in the second round will each be paid $34,500 while those were out in the opening round will each pocket $23,000.