Chris Evert and Alex Corretja pick Rafael Nadal as the favorite in French Open semis, Mats Wilander believes Alexander Zverev has a chance

Ahead of the French Open semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on Friday, tennis icons Chris Evert, Alex Corretja and Mats Willander made their predictions and provided their reasons for doing so.

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Evert said she is inclined towards Nadal, but opined that we could be in for another four or five-set match.

"Rafa has come too far, he’s played too many cliff-hanger matches. He beat Djokovic and that was a huge win for him. He’s been able to come back after big wins and just keep that momentum up over seven straight matches better than anyone. I'm looking at him to win the tournament now. I think we’re going to have another four or five-set match with those two and I think we’re going to see their best tennis," said Evert in an interview with Eurosport.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis Nadal - Zverev Head to Head Notes:



Nadal leads 6-3 overall



Nadal leads 3-1 on clay



Zverev has won 3 of last 4 matches, including a win in Madrid on clay in 2021



Last four matches have been straight sets for the winner



Former World No. 2 Alex Corretja was highly impressed by Nadal's hard-hitting groundstrokes in his quarter-final clash against Novak Djokovic. According to Corretja, it's difficult for anyone to beat the 21-time Grand Slam champion in a best-of-five match.

"He (Nadal) hit the ball as hard as he could and probably the hardest I've ever seen him, especially on Clay and also because best-of-five is very difficult to beat him," he said.

However, former World No. 1 Mats Wilander said he believes Alexander Zverev might be able to cause an upset. His strongest argument revolved around Zverev's highly-effective first serve, which he labeled the biggest in the men's game at the moment.

"Zverev's first serve is maybe the biggest first serve in the men's game right now. He's been serving absolutely huge. If he has a high percentage, he will get free points. And then, the high two-handed backhand from shoulder height. It reminds me so much of Robin Soderling who beat Rafa here in 2009. But I have a third reason — the cross-court forehand. I think he has the perfect game to play against Rafa. Can he beat him? I believe he believes he can," said Wilander.

Rafael Nadal?

Alexander Zverev?



Our Eurosport team give their predictions ahead of the 𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐲-𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 semi-final encounter



#RolandGarros | @Babsschett | @AlexCorretja74 | @ChrissieEvert Rafael Nadal?Alexander Zverev?Our Eurosport team give their predictions ahead of the 𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐲-𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 semi-final encounter 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal?🇩🇪 Alexander Zverev?Our Eurosport team give their predictions ahead of the 𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐲-𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 semi-final encounter 🔮#RolandGarros | @Babsschett | @AlexCorretja74 | @ChrissieEvert https://t.co/8NHLQDORdC

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will face each other for the 10th time

Rafael Nadal leads Alexander Zverev 6-3 in their head-to-head

Nadal and Zverev made their way to the last four by beating pre-tournament favorites Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in their respective quarterfinal matches. While Nadal downed the World No. 1 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4), Zverev also got the job done in four sets, with a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) victory.

Nadal and Zverev will meet for a 10th time on tour, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 6-3.

If Rafael Nadal does win the claycourt Major for the fourteenth time, it will mark the first time in is career that he has won the Australian Open and French Open in the same year. The Spaniard won the Australian Open in 2009, but was infamously eliminated by Robin Soderling in the fourth round in Paris that year.

