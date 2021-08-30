Chris Evert claims Novak Djokovic is "mentally, physically & emotionally above them all", says he'll have a "better record" than Federer & Nadal

Chris Evert recently gave her thoughts on the GOAT debate in men's tennis, and unequivocally threw her weight behind Novak Djokovic. While speaking on Fansided, Evert claimed that Djokovic is superior to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal when it comes to the physical, mental and emotional aspects.

Novak Djokovic is widely considered by many to be the GOAT already. He is currently level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Slams, but is the heavy favorite to win his 21st Major at the US Open.

If the Serb succeeds in doing so, he will also become the first man since Rod Laver to complete the Calendar Slam. Djokovic has also already broken Federer's record of most weeks as World No. 1, and he needs just one more Masters 1000 title to get past Nadal on that leaderboard.

Chris Evert, an 18-time Slam champion herself, believes Novak Djokovic will "have to be considered" the GOAT soon enough, given that he still has a fair few years left in his career.

"I think Novak (Djokovic), if he has another three or four years especially, I think he is going to have to be considered the greatest of all time," Evert said. "Mentally, physically oh my gosh, and emotionally he’s (Djokovic) above them all I think.”

The American did heap praise on some of Federer and Nadal's characteristics and qualities, but stressed that Djokovic's record and overall numbers are hard to argue against.

"Shot-making, artistry Roger Federer," Evert added. "Fitness and warrior, fighter Rafa Nadal. But Djokovic will win more tournaments and will win more Grand Slam tournaments and will have a better record."

"It’s not only the press, it’s going from rags to riches that's an issue" - Chris Evert on Naomi Osaka's struggles

During the interview Chris Evert also gave her thoughts about Naomi Osaka and her recent struggles. When asked if today's players find themselves under the media glare more than earlier, Evert replied that her "heart goes out" to the players who are not afforded much of a private life due to the incessant spotlight.

"My heart goes out to these players," the American said. "Yeah they are making a lot of money, but there is a price for everything and it's delving into your private life."

Naomi Osaka caused a stir at Roland Garros this year by boycotting all her press conferences. Osaka claimed that interacting with the media affected her mental health, while also revealing she has been suffering from depression since 2018.

The Japanese eventually withdrew from the French Open after the organizers fined her and threatened further dire consequences. Osaka went on to skip several events and only returned to the WTA tour earlier this month, at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

But while the four-time Slam champion attributed her mental troubles to her social anxiety, Chris Evert believes the youngster's rapid rise to stardom has had a part to play too. Evert pointed out that Osaka went from "rags to riches" in a matter of a few years, which according to the American is a difficult thing to deal with.

"Naomi started out very shy and introverted, she didn’t have a lot of experience, wasn’t sophisticated in life and at dealing with people," Evert said. "She started out that way four or five years ago, then all of a sudden she made 56 million dollars last year and she is living in LA, she has a rapper boyfriend. "It's just a big difference in lifestyle. It's not only the press, it's going from rags to riches that's an issue, that is not easy to go through that."

