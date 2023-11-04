Chris Evert clarifies "mean" comment on Martina Navratilova's tweet ft. Donald Trump and Joe Biden

A recent interaction on Twitter among tennis greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova caught the public eye due to a misunderstanding involving a tweet concerning Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The sequence of events kicked off when Martina Navratilova shared a video on Twitter showing Donald Trump engaging in various sports.

In the video, Trump's attempt at tennis and baseball didn't quite hit the mark, prompting Navratilova to comment on Trump's athletic abilities.

The video concludes with a clip of Trump hitting a golf ball, which then transitions to scenes of the ball hitting President Joe Biden in various situations. Navratilova found humor in the clip, tweeting:

"This is funny- neither tennis ball he hit went in, the pitch bounced before it got to the plate and they call him a legend? A pathetic athlete is what he is. Pathetic."

Evert, in turn, retweeted Navratilova's tweet, expressing her thoughts on the video, especially the part involving Biden, writing:

"That last part is just…….mean…."

Navratilova responded, saying:

"Lol. Truth hurts…"

Evert, feeling the need to clarify her stance, tweeted again to explain that her comment was not directed at Navratilova’s take, but rather at the video depicting President Biden. In her tweet, she said:

"I meant the Pres. Biden video, not your comment!!!😂😂😂"

The dialogue didn’t end there. To put any misunderstandings to rest, the 68-year-old tweeted once more, elaborating on her previous statements. She posted:

"I would like to straighten something out! My comment of “ that’s….mean”, was NOT in reference to the @Martina tweet, but the tweet she was replying to, showing President Biden falling …THAT was mean!!! I❤️Martina!"

Chris Evert ensured to clear the air regarding her comments, showing her respect and friendly rapport with Navratilova.

A Documentary in the Making on the Remarkable Relationship of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova (L) and Chris Evert

Considered among the greatest players to ever grace the sport, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova are the focus of a much-anticipated documentary set to explore their storied rivalry and friendship.

The two athletes have competed in 80 tennis matches against each other between 1973 and 1988, with Navratilova leading the head-to-head record with 43 wins to Evert's 38.

Beyond the baseline, Evert and Navratilova formed a bond that has lasted for years. Speaking on the project, Chris Evert shared her enthusiasm, saying:

“I’m thrilled that this project is moving forward, and that we’ve found the right partners in EverWonder and Meadowlark.”

Martina Navratilova also commented on the time it has taken to bring their story to the screen, noting:

“This film has been decades in the making, and EverWonder and Meadowlark are the right studios to finally take it from a concept to a reality.”

Ian Orefice, CEO of EverWonder Studio, has expressed his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the significance of the narrative his production house aims to convey. He said:

"It’s an honor that after a very competitive process, Chris and Martina have chosen EverWonder as their storytelling partner along with Meadowlark Media."

Meadowlark Media's John Skipper, also involved in bringing the documentary to life, echoed the sentiment by saying:

“Chris and Martina’s story is exactly the type of project we launched EverWonder to tell. – a never-before-seen look at one of the great friendships and rivalries of our time."